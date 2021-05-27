SMT Nocturne Endings: A Guide To All The 6 Endings In The Video Game

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne is one of its kind video game not only because of its depth in the genre but also how interestingly the story flows. Fans are loving the exciting variants in different endings this game offers especially being part of the classic Shin Megami Tensei series. As every ending creates its new world, many players are wondering about the different SMT Nocturne Endings. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

List of all SMT Nocturne Endings

If you have played the Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne game, you must be aware of the game's style. SMT Nocturne follows two styles in which a player either has to accept Reasons to create a world that becomes the antagonist's perception, and the other is that you reject all the reason and enter into a completely different world. Here is SMT Nocturne guide for, have a look -

Isamu’s Ending

Isamu is a character that will encourage you to create an individualistic world full of love for blissful solitude. A player needs to respond to all of Isamu’s questions and follow them. This will help in creating a world that is exactly what the reason desires. It may not sound like a simple ending, but it is one of the defaults early endings.

The Reason of Yosuga - Chiaki’s Ending

Chiaki is a rich teenager whose reason is based on the harsh reality of survival. She believes that a world must be centred around the importance of proving oneself for deserving to be on top of the world. Chiaki wants to create a competitive and driven society. However, to create such a thing, you need to take a positive approach to Chiaki’s questions by the end of the game. As the person she seems to be, if you gain her respect back, then you can create her world after seeing her spirit one last time.

Hikawa's Ending

The Shijima ending is another reason to accept in which a player gets to meet Hikawa. He wants to create a world that does not contain chaos but rather nourishes silence. However, his means are quite cruel because he uses demonic forces, but you can help him to create a calmer world by defeating him. If he accepts you as the chosen creator of the world and starts to consider himself a baptist and your follower then the game may end quite quickly.

The Freedom Ending

So, from here you need to reject all the Reasons and you can choose to refuse to create a world for the game’s antagonists. But, you cannot create a world for your own Reason. Once you reject the reasons, you meet with Aradia in Yoyogi Park. Here you will understand options in which you can choose to be courageous or cowardly. And, by being courageous you will be able to get the Freedom Ending.

Demon Ending

Same as the Freedom Ending, the Demon Ending is only slightly different. You get different variation of the same tasks. Here you visit Aradia in Yoyogi Park before trying to create a new world. But, when you get the option to be courageous or cowardly, you are unable to be confident. This will create a world in a post-conception state, a home for demons for all eternity.

True Demon Ending

This is a newly added ending or else the game ends at the Freedom Ending. The True Demon Ending in SMT Nocturne is only available with the updated rerelease of the game. This ending demands you to complete the optional Labyrinth of Amala dungeon. Here you need to defeat five bosses on five different floors. Once you defeat the 5th boss of this dungeon before entering the Tower of Kagutsuchi at the end of the game, the game is almost completed. Meaning, you will be taken to an elevator leading to Lucifer who is a new final boss. If you defeat him, you will end the apocalypse by recreating a new world.

