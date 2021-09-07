Sony Adds 6 New Games In September For PlayStation Now Subscribers | Take A Look

PlayStation Now is a subscription service in which Sony offers several games to subscribers. Games for consoles such as PS2, PS3, and PS4 are given to users in exchange for a subscription fee. Since it is a subscription service, it has to offer new games in order to retain the paying users. That being said, Sony has announced a bunch of games that are coming to PlayStation Now from the month of September 2021.

PlayStation Now games September 2021

The following games will be available for PlayStation Now subscribers on eligible consoles from 7 September 2021. There are a total of six titles that have been announced, one of which will be available till 18 February 2022. However, there is no removal date for other games. Additionally, it is possible that successors of the titles being announced in September 2021 might be available in the future. Here's a list of games that Sony will be providing to PlayStation Now subscribers this month: