Sony Adds 6 New Games In September For PlayStation Now Subscribers | Take A Look

PlayStation Now is a subscription service in which Sony offers several games to subscribers. Games for consoles such as PS2, PS3, and PS4 are given to users in exchange for a subscription fee. Since it is a subscription service, it has to offer new games in order to retain the paying users. That being said, Sony has announced a bunch of games that are coming to PlayStation Now from the month of September 2021.
PlayStation Now games September 2021
The following games will be available for PlayStation Now subscribers on eligible consoles from 7 September 2021. There are a total of six titles that have been announced, one of which will be available till 18 February 2022. However, there is no removal date for other games. Additionally, it is possible that successors of the titles being announced in September 2021 might be available in the future. Here's a list of games that Sony will be providing to PlayStation Now subscribers this month:
- Final Fantasy 7: it is a role-playing game (RPG) that was released in 1997. The game was developed and published by Square Enix. The game is about a character called Cloud Strife who fights a megacorporation that wants to use the planet's energy and destroy it. The game had a development budget of $80 million, along with a team of more than 100 members.
- Ghost of a Tale: Another action RPG, Ghost of a Tale was launched for PS5 in 2019 and for Nintendo Switch in 2020. The game is based in a medieval world that is inhabited by species of anthropomorphic animals. The game development was led by Lionel Gallat. a renowned Universal Pictures and DreamWorks animator.
- Killing Floor 2: This is an online first-person shooter (FPS) game where players can team up with other players to kill enemy monsters. The game was released on PS4 in 2016. In the game, players have to fight with monsters called 'Zeds'. As players make progress in the game. the difficulty level keeps rising.
- Moonlighter: According to the game's official website, "Moonlighter is an Action RPG with rogue-lite elements that demonstrates two sides of the coin – revealing everyday routines of Will, an adventurous shopkeeper that secretly dreams of becoming a hero."
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker: The game was released on 25 September 2018, and was developed by Owlcat Games.
- Tekken 7: It is one of the most famous fighting games. Developed by Bandai Namco Studios, the game was launched in 2017.