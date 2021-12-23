Sony PlayStation Holiday Sale: Popular games like Far Cry 6 and GTA Trilogy on discount

Sony PlayStation holiday offers are now live and the company is offering up to 75% discount on selected titles. The sale is live now and will end on January 19, 2022. During the PlayStation sale, games such as Deathloop, Far Cry 6, Borderlands 3 and more will be up for grabs at slashed prices. Players can purchase from a variety of role-playing games, action-adventure games, racing games and more.

On its official blog, Sony says "The Holiday Sale promotion comes to PlayStation Store on Wednesday, December 22. For a limited time, you can save on a huge (and we mean huge) selection of games and add-ons. That includes titles such as Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Edition, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Far Cry 6, FIFA 22 and NBA 2K22." Find the list of Sony PlayStation games of the offer below. The list contains titles including both PS4 and PS5 games. While the prices given below might not be for the version players are looking for, those who are interested to buy the games can head over to PlayStation's official store and check the price.

Sony Playstation games on offer

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Rs. 1,999 (50% discount)

Back 4 Blood: Rs. 2,399 (40% discount)

Battlefield 2042: Rs. 3,374 (25% discount)

Call of Duty: Vanguard - Rs. 2,599 (35% discount)

Cyberpunk 2077: Rs. 1,499 (50% discount)

Deathloop: Rs. 1,999 (50% discount)

Diablo 2: Resurrected - Rs. 2,250 (25% discount)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2: Rs. 599 (60% discount)

Far Cry 6: Rs. 2,399 (40% discount)

FIFA 22: Rs. 1,999 (50% discount)

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut: Rs. 2,839 (29% discount)

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition: Rs. 3,199 (20% discount)

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition: Rs. 1,037 (58% discount)

Guardians of the Galaxy: Rs. 2,599 (35% discount)

It Takes Two: Rs. 1,249 (50% discount)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits - Rs. 2,497 (25% discount)

Madden NFL 22: Rs. 2,249 (50% discount)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Rs. 2,679 (33% discount)

NBA 2K22: Rs. 2,069 (55% discount)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Rs. 3,749 (25% discount)

Red Dead Redemption 2: Rs. 1,600 (60% discount)

Resident Evil Village: Rs. 1,719 (57% discount)

Riders Republic: Rs. 2,399 (40% discount)

Image: PLAYSTATION BLOG