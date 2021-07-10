Sony PS5 Exclusive, Death Loop Likely To Release For Other Platforms In September 2022

Sony has been extremely busy with the production of their next-generation consoles and has diverted themselves from their PS Exclusive games. A recent report confirmed that the game is going to be live for other consoles from September 14, 2022. Till then it is going to remain a PS5 exclusive game. Well, it is certainly a big thing for the makers to lose a PS Exclusive game. This is because these Exclusives are later used as marketing techniques against various gaming consoles out there. It is also common to see Xbox coming out with their own exclusives like the Halo game series. Thus losing a game like Death Loop from the PS5 exclusive games list could certainly be a huge loss for Sony.

Sony will lose Death Loop as a PS5 Exclusive

The makers had also released a trailer for Death Loop during their State Of Play event. This event was aired on July 8 and the trailer also confirmed that this game is going to remain a PS5 exclusive for only a year. September 14, 2022, is slated to be the last day of Death Loop as a PS5 exclusive. But this news does not mean that it might be available on their direct competitors Xbox. Nothing official has been announced by the makers yet. But after the merger of Bethesda and Microsoft, it cannot be confirmed if this game will be introduced to direct competitors. A PC version of this game is surely expected to be released as it leaves Sony’s collection of Exclusive games.

This game was initially announced during the E3, 20149 events. E3 is one of the biggest evens of the gaming community. The trailer that was released during this event did not confirm if the game was from multiple platforms or just PS5. But later it was confirmed that Death Loop and another game called Ghostwire Tokyo are going to be timed PS5 Exclusives. This is all after Microsoft finalized its purchase of Bethesda at the start of 2021. But the boss of Xbox, Phil Spencer announced that Microsoft and Xbox will honour all the ongoing contracts of Bethesda. No other information has been released about the game yet.