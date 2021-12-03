Sony PS5 restock India dates out: Pre-order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition on this day

Right from its debut, PlayStation 5 has been hard to get. PlayStation fans around the world have been trying to purchase the latest gaming console by Sony only to be disappointed. The company manages to ship a few units around the world every once in a while, but the supply is nowhere close to the demand. That being said, PlayStation 5 will be available to purchase in India on December 6, 2021, at 12 PM IST.

The PS5 restock India has been announced officially by Sony through its online store ShopAtSC. As seen during the previous PS5 restocks in India, other retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales are also expected to feature small restocks of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition and the PlayStation 5 standard edition. It is important to note that the last sale of PS5 in India was conducted over a month ago, on October 25, 2021.

PlayStation 5 will be available on ShopAtSC

Those who are looking to get their hands on the Sony PS5 shall keep a sharp eye on the retail platforms in India on the coming Monday. Previously, all the PS5 restocks have been sold out within minutes. Some of them have even resulted in retailers taking more pre-orders than the total number of units in stock. As mentioned earlier, PS5 will be available on December 6 at 12PM IST. Deliveries of the console will be carried out from December 15, 2021.

While the console has been listed on ShopAtSC, it has also been listed by the Indian retailer Vijay Sales. The regular edition of the PS5 has been listed for Rs. 49,990 and the Digital Edition has been listed for Rs. 39,990. In the retail box, players are supposed to get the console and DualSense controller. PlayStation 5 pre-order window might end within minutes, as has been the case with previous restocks. Hence, those who wish to buy have to be fast in checking out the product.

On related news, Sony has recently filed a patent for a PlayStation mobile controller device. Like other portable mobile controllers, it would fit a smartphone in between and have buttons on either side. Keep reading to know more about the patent filed by Sony Interactive. The patent was first seen by VGC. Surprisingly, the controller in the patent looks a lot like the older DualShock 4 controller, instead of the new DualSense controller.