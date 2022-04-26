Sony Reveals Pricing Of New PlayStation Plus Services In India: Check Benefits Here

In March, Sony announced that it will revamp its PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now services into a new PlayStation Plus service with three tiers. While the service has not been launched yet, Sony has announced the Indian pricing of the service and its launch date in the country. Keep reading to know more about the new PS Plus benefits, subscription tiers, and pricing in India.

The official PlayStation Now website reads "PlayStation Plus will be changing on 22 June and merging with PlayStation Now. The new PlayStation Plus will offer three membership plans to choose from, with a variety of benefits and game libraries featuring hundreds of recent and classic games to discover." Adding to it, the page says "pay monthly as you go, quarterly for added savings, or get an annual membership for the best bang for your buck."

PlayStation Plus Essential

PlayStation Plus will offer core features including online multiplayer access, two PS4 and one PS5 game to download every month, and exclusive discounts among other benefits. the PlayStation Plus Essential price in India has been set at Rs. 499 per month, Rs. 1,199 for three months, and Rs. 2,999 for 12 months.

PlayStation Plus Extra

The PlayStation Plus Extra membership contains all the PlayStation Plus Essential benefits. In addition, subscribers will also be able to explore a world of incredible gaming experiences with access to hundreds of downloadable PS4 and PS5 games. The PlayStation Plus Extra pricing in India begins at Rs. 749 per month, Rs. 1,999 for three months, and Rs. 4,999 for 12 months.

PlayStation Plus Deluxe

Those who subscribe to PlayStation Plus Deluxe will get all the benefits mentioned above, and access to game trails and the list of games from the Classics Catalogue. The PlayStation Plus Deluxe India price is set at Rs. 849 per month, Rs. 2,299 for three months and Rs. 5,749 for 12 months.

With the new PlayStation Plus, Sony is looking forward to expanding its userbase and attracting more paying customers. The service will offer them multiple benefits including free monthly games, cloud storage, a bunch of older games, and more. Additionally, the pricing of the new PlayStation Plus will differ regionally.