Sony Rolls Out Global Update For PS5 And PS4 Owners, Variable Refresh Rate To Come Soon

Sony is releasing a new software update for both PS4 and PS5. The announcement came today via an official blog post. Sony says that the system software updates are rolling out globally, starting today. The highlight of the update is the Variable Refresh Rate for PS5 on HDMI 2.1-compatible TVs and PC monitors., which will be coming to PS5 in the coming months. Keep reading to know more about the new features coming to PS5 and PS4 around the world.

In the official blog post, Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President, Platform Experience at PlayStation says, "Thanks to support from our beta participants, we're introducing some fan-requested features to our global community today, like the ability to create or join Open and closed Parties on PS5 and PS4 consoles."

Adding to it, Nishino says "On PS5, we're also bringing UI enhancements to Game Base and trophy cards, as well as accessibility features like mono audio for headphones."

New features coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

New Party Chat options

Open and Closed Parties (PS5 and PS4 betas)

Voice chat reporting feature update (PS5 beta)

Share Play update (PS5 beta)

Voice chat volume (PS4 beta)

PS5 Game Base enhancements

Voice chats are now called parties. For easier access, we've divided the Game Base menu into three tabs; Freinds, Parties and Messages.

Players will be able to view all their friends under one tab in the control menu and add a player to a group or create a new group-friendly game Base in the Control Center.

New PS5 UI features

Players will be able to filter their game collection by genre, letting them quickly find the specific type of games they are searching.

Players will be able to keep the games or apps they choose on their home screen

Players can now have a total of 14 games on the home screen.

PlayStation has updated the visual design of trophy cards.

New Accessibility features:

The Screen Reader is now supported in six additional languages: Russian, Arabic, Dutch, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, and Korean.

The Screen Reader now supports 15 languages.

Users can now enable mono audio for headphones.

Variable Refresh Rate

Variable Refresh Rate is coming to PlayStation 5 in the coming months. It will be supported on HDMI 2.1-compatible TVs and PC monitors. Variable Refresh Rate dynamically syncs the refresh rate of the display to PS5's graphical output.