Sony Rolls Out Global Update For PS5 And PS4 Owners, Variable Refresh Rate To Come Soon

IMAGE: SONY
Sony is releasing a new software update for both PS4 and PS5. The announcement came today via an official blog post. Sony says that the system software updates are rolling out globally, starting today. The highlight of the update is the Variable Refresh Rate for PS5 on HDMI 2.1-compatible TVs and PC monitors., which will be coming to PS5 in the coming months. Keep reading to know more about the new features coming to PS5 and PS4 around the world.
In the official blog post, Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President, Platform Experience at PlayStation says, "Thanks to support from our beta participants, we're introducing some fan-requested features to our global community today, like the ability to create or join Open and closed Parties on PS5 and PS4 consoles."
Adding to it, Nishino says "On PS5, we're also bringing UI enhancements to Game Base and trophy cards, as well as accessibility features like mono audio for headphones."
New Party Chat options
PS5 Game Base enhancements
New PS5 UI features
New Accessibility features:
Variable Refresh Rate
Variable Refresh Rate is coming to PlayStation 5 in the coming months. It will be supported on HDMI 2.1-compatible TVs and PC monitors. Variable Refresh Rate dynamically syncs the refresh rate of the display to PS5's graphical output.