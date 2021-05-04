Stalker 2 To Be Available On Xbox Only For The First 3 Months: Know Release Date And More

The creation of a new S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 was revealed on the Cossacks 3 Facebook page on May 15, 2018. The article directs readers to a website that reads "S.T.A.L.K.E.R.2 2.0.2.1," suggesting a 2021 release date and the use of Unreal Engine 4. So when will there be a set release date for Stalker 2? Continue reading the article to know all about the latest Stalker 2 update news regarding the release date and more.

Stalker 2 Game Update

If you're wondering when Stalker 2 will be out, you'll be disappointed to learn that no date has been set. GSC Game World has yet to commit to a specific release date for the game but it is highly likely that the game would come out sometime in 2021 Q2. Stalker 2 will be a direct sequel to the original, bringing the unusual mix of first-person shooter, immersive simulation, and horror game to the Xbox One. The game will be an open-world adventure with a non-linear plot in which every decision can have a major or small effect.

The biggest news by far is that this FPS with a post-apocalyptic setting, known as S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will be exclusive to Xbox for approximately three months before being released on other platforms. Last summer, Microsoft released S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 as an Xbox platform exclusive, enabling the company to expand its products by promoting an independent game with a lot of promise. However, according to a new court filing, it's just a limited exclusive for the time being.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will not be released on other platforms "for the time being," according to developer GSC Game World. This strongly suggests that the studio intends to bring the game to PlayStation 5 after the exclusivity period expires, but can't reveal anything due to contractual obligations. What the developers have in store for the player base is still unknown.

Scavengers, Trespassers, Adventurers, Loners, Killers, Explorers, and Robbers (S.T.A.L.K.E.R.) is a series of first-person shooter video games developed by GSC Game World for Microsoft Windows. The games are set in the Zone, which is the region surrounding the Chernobyl disaster site in an alternate universe, twenty years after the first Chernobyl nuclear power plant blast, a second explosion occurs, causing strange changes in the surrounding area.

Image Source: GSC Game World