Starfield Release Date: Updates Released At Microsoft’s Xbox + Bethesda Event

Bethesda has been one of the most popular video game publishers of all time. Now, the company is currently working on releasing their new unique universe after a long wait of around 25 years. The makers have recently released some information about their Starfield release date and are thus waiting for it to be released. To help out these players, here is some valuable information needed to know about Bethesda’s Starfield release date. Read more to know about Bethesda’s upcoming game.

Starfield Release Date

The makers of Starfield have now confirmed its release date which has been set to be released on November 11th, 2022. The makers have decided to release the game just for Xbox Series X / S and PC and because of this the players have been asking specific questions like will Starfield be on PC and more. The makers have currently released a new trailer for the game and it has certainly shown what to expect from the game. Initially, the trailer was first going to be released at Microsoft’s Xbox + Bethesda event. But just moments before, the trailer was leaked by The Washington Post. Not a lot of information has been released by the trailer yet but it has been confirmed that makers are going to open up a teaser site today that will provide more information about Starfield. All of this was planned to be released at the E3 event.

Our next epic begins. pic.twitter.com/YBedDdw7JL — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) June 13, 2021

More about Bethesda

Apart from this, the makers of Bethesda have also released a lot of new information about their other gaming franchise along with Xbox. The Xbox event has just been wrapped up and it has brought in too many new titles for the gaming industry to follow regularly. They have announced new updates and changes to be released for games like Battlefield 2042, Halo: Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Far Cry 6, Redfall, and more. Apart from this, the mkaers have also confirmed that another 10 Bethesda games are going to be available to play on Game Pass. Some of these games include the popular Doom Eternal which is getting a next-generation upgrade (60fps with ray-tracing). It was certainly expected that this Xbox and Bethesda presentation is going to bring in some new updates on the upcoming games. Here is also a video taken from Youtube that can help the users learn more about the Bethesda and Xbox presentation at the E3 event.

IMAGE: BETHESDA TWITTER