Streamer Banned From Twitch For Queefing During Live Stream, Here's What Happened

The streaming platform Twitch is increasing in popularity these days. Many Twitch streamers have thousands of live audience members watching them from across the world when they go live on the platform. While this had helped many content creators to become more popular, it has also led to some of them getting criticized and even banned for their inappropriate actions during the live stream. Recently, Twitch streamer ItsPinkie landed in hot water when she did 'something inappropriate' during a live stream and eventually ended up getting suspended from the platform. Here’s what happened.

Streamer gets banned for queefing during Twitch stream

Twitch community guidelines provide a set of rules which must be followed by every streamer. However, given that the platform is still relatively new, the rules are not carefully stipulated for a lot of things, which leads to streamers coming under fire for their actions many times. On March 26, ItsPinkie started a live video on Twitch and decided to show off her peculiar talents to her live audiences. The audience number had peaked at 1,000 viewers at one point in life. Here's the Twitch streamer queef video.

The Partnered streamer stated that she is capable of ‘queefing on demand’. For those who aren’t aware of what queefing is, according to a report in Women’s Health magazine, queefing is the noise that a vagina makes when it releases a trapped pocket of air.

Circling back to ItsPinkie and her peculiar talent, the video has now been deleted by Twitch but still exists across other platforms. During her stint, the streamer took a microphone, placed it under her private parts and demonstrated what she was talking about. While Twitch viewers might have witnessed many eyebrow-raising moments so far, this definitely goes on the top of the list. As a result of this ItsPinkie’s account was suspended from the platform for 3 days. The streamer did not comment on the whole incident but vaguely hinted at the fact that her queefing stint was the reason for her Twitch suspension in some of her tweets. The streamer took to her Twitter and wrote, “normalize front butt flatulence.” The streamer also confirmed that her Twitch ban was only for 3 days and stated, “thankfully it's during my weekend.”

Normalize front butt flatulence — Pinkie (@ItsPinkieTV) March 27, 2021

Guys chill it's only a 3 day ban because twitch just HAD to please the crowds, thankfully it's during my weekend anyways!



But yeah I guess that means XQC needs to be banned too for his farting into mics as well lmao — Pinkie (@ItsPinkieTV) March 27, 2021

Source: Its Pinkie (Instagram)