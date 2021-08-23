Super Mario 64 Is Now A Free-to-play Title; Check How To Play The Game On Your Smartphone

Super Mario is considered one of the most iconic games ever released. Because of the popularity around this franchise, GitHub has now made Super Mario 64 free to play for Android and iOS devices. The website allows the users to play the game through the browser and save their game to continue playing it later on. This has been picked up by the gamers and they are curious to know about playing this game on their Android and iOS device. Here is all the information about the Super Mario 64 decomp project. Read more

How to play Super Mario 64 on your smartphone?

The users can access the Super Mario 64 game on any device using a browser. All the players need to do is go on the official Super Mario 64 decomp project website released by GitHub and start playing the game. Because the game is being played on the browser, the saved data will be as a part of your activity catcher in the browser. This means that deleting the browser cache will also erase all your progress and activities done on this web browser Super Mario 64 game. Apple has also added the option to pair a Playstation, Xbox, or MFi controller to any Apple device. Thus it will be recommended to play this iconic Super Mario 64 game using these gaming controllers.

More about Super Mario

The success and growth of the Super Mario franchise are well-known among gamers all over the globe. It is also common to see these gamers spend huge bucks on some exclusive copies of the game. A recent transaction done by Heritage Auctions had made a World Record sale for a Super Mario 64 game that has never been opened. This copy of the iconic Super Mario 64 game was sold for $1,560,000. This is almost double the price of the previous record-holder game, The Legend Of Zelda. It is not shocking to see such a price for the Nintendo classic releases like the Super Mario 64 game and other iconic games released to date. Huge prices are given to these games because they are considered to be like the holy grail of the gaming industry and no one wants to sell them. Here is a list of all the top game transactions made in recent times.