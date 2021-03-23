Tekken 7 4.10 Patch Notes: Check Out The Latest Changes In The Tekken 7 Update Here

Tekken is one of the most popular franchises in combat games. Tekken has inspired many 3D combat games too. Players love the characters they come across in the story and these characters become playable too. All characters have their own special skill sets and powers that players can use to break down their foes. Tekken 7 is the latest installment to the franchise and the players are loving the new game as much as they have loved all the previous editions.

Tekken 7 is one of the games that keeps itself updated, there are always here with some kind of new updates or patches that will add new content to the game for the players. The Tekken 7 Update also helps to remove the bugs and issues plaguing the game. Many want to learn Tekken 7 4.10 patch notes.

Tekken 7 4.10 Patch Notes

Tekken 7 is out with its latest update. This update isn’t the biggest Tekken 7 Update that players have seen and it brings some minor changes to the game. The Tekken 7 Patch Notes will outline all the new changes that have been made to the game for the players. Check out Tekken 7 Patch Notes 4.10 below:

Balance adjustments for some characters. (PS4®/Xbox One/STEAM®) Please see below for details. For info on past adjustments, please check this link.

NOTE: Recorded battles from previous versions cannot be used after this update due to the change of battle balance.

New features added to PLAYER MATCH. (PS4®/Xbox One/STEAM®) An auto-skip feature in SESSION ROOM, as well as a feature that allows you to share some battle data in chat, have been added.

New illustrations added to GALLERY. (PS4®/Xbox One/STEAM®) New illustrations can be found under GALLERY.

Improved general stability. (PS4®/Xbox One/STEAM®) Some system-related bugs have been fixed.

DLC 18

Included in this add-on is Lidia Sobieska as a playable character.

Lidia Sobieska will also become playable in DLC1's new mode, "Ultimate TEKKEN BOWL."

*Buying this content will prevent the player from buying Season Pass 4 and obtaining Season Pass 4 bonuses.

Season Pass 4

DLC16: Playable character Kunimitsu!

DLC17: New stage Vermilion Gates!

DLC18 and Beyond

1 new playable character

1 new stage

Season Pass 4 Bonus: PAC-MAN-Themed Customization Set