Tekken 7 Season 4 Patch Notes; Learn More About Tekken 7's Latest Update

Tekken is one of the most iconic games in the industry. The game has been present in the market since the days of the PlayStation 2 and has seen a humongous growth since then. Tekken 7 is one the most played games in esports and players aim to achieve proficiency in Tekken 7. The game is coming up with its season 4 battle pass and players are waiting for Tekken 7 Season 4 patch notes.

Tekken 7 Season 4 patch notes

Tekken 7 Season 4 patch notes are massive as they bring a huge amount of changes to the game. Tekken season 4 update is going to be one of the biggest updates and therefore the Tekken season 4 patch notes are massive. Find the detailed Tekken season 4 patch notes below:

Battle balance adjustment for PS4, Xbox One, and Steam

Made adjustments related to game balance for all characters.

Recorded battles in My Replay and Tips from previous versions cannot be used after this update due to the change of battle balance.

New function Tekken Prowess PS4, Xbox One, and Steam

The display of Tekken Prowess is added to battles in each online related mode.

Tekken Prowess is the new indicator of a player’s total strength and skill in Tekken.

A player’s online ID color will change depending on their Tekken Prowess.

The display of Tekken Prowess will be also added to Leaderboards and Player Information

Adjustment of online rank PS4, Xbox One, and Steam

*Ranking on Leaderboards will only be updated when a player’s highest rank is updated.

The new highest rank

The new highest rank “Tekken God Omega” is added.

Adjustment of rank point

The necessary points in which a rank goes up and down will be changed ranks over “True Tekken God”.

Losing Streak countdown

A losing streak display is added in rank point gauge for a match of players who are Tekken God Prime and above. When a player loses 3 times in a row, rank points will be decreased more than usual.

Rank reset

Due to the rank point adjustment and the implementation of TEKKEN PROWESS, online rank for Season 4 is reset to a certain rank based on the rank from Season 3.

Online play enhancement PS4, Xbox One, and Steam

The wireless connection might cause a delay or display lag during a match. For smooth online matchings, it is recommended to use wired connection play.

Response improvement（Rollback/Net-code improvement)

Perceived delay happening during online matches is improved.

Wi-fi indicator

An icon is displayed to indicate a WiFi connection during online matching.

*During the celebration period, BGM of Arena stage is also changed.

Renewal of user interface PS4, Xbox One, and Steam

A part of user interface is renewed, and BGM is also updated. The design of health bar is also updated.

Renewal of ARENA stage PS4, Xbox One, and Steam

Celebrating to PAC-MAN 40th Anniversary, the design of Arena stage is changed to the special state.

Adjustment of item appearance rate in Treasure Battle PS4, Xbox One, and Steam

Increase the ratio of character’s item appearance rate in Treasure Battle.

Added illustrations to Gallery PS4, Xbox One, and Steam