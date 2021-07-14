The Ascent Preload Live On Xbox And Windows Store: Learn More About This Upcoming Title

The Ascent is an upcoming title that is being developed by Swedish indie game studio Neon Giant and published by Curve Digital. This particular game has been one of the most awaited releases of 2021. Currently, the makers have managed to release The Ascent pre-load for the Microsoft Store and Xbox store. Because of this, the users have been trying to find some more information about the upcoming title, The Ascent. So here is all the information about this game that can be found on the internet. Read ahead to know about The Ascent release date and its other details.

The Ascent preload available on Xbox and Windows Store

The Ascent is an upcoming cyberpunk-based game that is based on an action role-playing concept. The game is set in a modern and futuristic world called Veles and it is controlled by the megacorporation that is known as "The Ascent Group". The main objective of the players involves taking actions against seizing control of Veles. The game also narrates the story of the mystery behind the demise of The Ascent Group. This game was initially announced on May 7, 2020. There has been a lot of controversies when it comes to this game. This is mostly because this title was supposed to be an Xbox Series X exclusive game. But a launch reschedule was initially announced by the makers and it also mentioned that the game will be available for platforms including Windows 10, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

The Ascent pre-load has already been launched and the players can start the download of this game right now. This game is only available for Xbox and PC which is a great deal as it manages to improve the Xbox and Microsoft exclusive game list. Apart from this, the users have also been searching about The Ascent game size which has been set for 17.05 GB (Xbox) and 28.76 GB (PC). The game will officially release on July 29, 2021. Apart from this, no other information has been released by the makers yet. So keep an eye out for any updates on the makers’ social media handles.