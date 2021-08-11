The Legend Of Zelda Skyward Sword HD Update Out Now: Check Patch Notes, Changes And Size

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Update is live. This update is mainly focussed on fixing all the minor bugs and issues brought up by the players. These mostly include minor changes to The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword gameplay. This update is meant for Nintendo Switch and a blog has also been released on Nintendo’s official website. This information has been picked up by the gamers and they are curious to learn more about this The Legend of Zelda update. Here is all the information on the internet about the new The Legend of Zelda update. Read more:

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Update out

The Legend of Zelda patch notes released on Nintendo’s official website mentioned a single change released with the update. It says, “Fixed several issues to improve the gameplay experience.” Not a lot of information has been released by Nintendo about these bug fixes made to the gameplay. It is currently live and can be downloaded directly from Nintendo’s official online store. You can directly open the game’s page via the online store and check if the update is available to download. Users will need to have a stable and reliable internet connection to download this The Legend Of Zelda update. Here are also some steps that can be followed to download The Legend of Zelda update:

Users will need to connect their Nintendo Switch consoles to a working internet connection.

Then they need to open the HOME Menu and launch the game.

The new Legend Of Zelda update will be downloaded and installed automatically on the device.

After installing the update, the newest version number will be displayed on the title screen of the device.

More about The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword managed to gain a lot of appreciation from gamers since it was first introduced for Nintendo Wii in 2011. It also happens to be one of the most controversial games for relying on the Wii's motion controls. Because of this, the community had to wait for a long time before Nintendo gave an option to disable their motion features and introduce it to other consoles. It was finally released in Nintendo's second-quarter financial results of this year and has already managed to become one of the top-selling games for the console.