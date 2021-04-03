This Meme Is From The Future - Among Us: The Viral Reddit Meta Meme Explained

Among Us is an online multiplayer game developed and published by Innersloth. Enjoying massive popularity by Android users, the 2D co-op game has become one of the most played games on the Play Store. However, as the game keeps on getting more love from the players, developers keep rolling out new updates. Similarly, a new Among Us update - the Airship update - was rolled out on March 31, 2021. Among Us is so popular in fact, that it has created hundreds of viral memes on Reddit. One such meme called, 'This meme is from the future', became highly popular. Read on now about 'this meme is from the future'.

The Origins of 'This Meme is From the Future'

The Among Us meme - 'This meme is from the future' has been trending a lot on social media sites recently. Essentially, it's a meta meme, telling the viewers that this meme is from the future, and if you're not from the future you won't find it funny because you're not aware of the context for the meme. The meme originated on Reddit and went viral on different social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter. The reason for the popularity of this meme is because it's linked to Among Us which is very viral and the generation Z humour is so strange that this meme perfectly fits into it.

Among Us Update - Airship Map

Among Us is free on Android and iOS devices. All players need to do to get access to the map is just update their game. After updating, the Among Us Airship map will be available, free to play. Innersloth also made a lot of changes to the game and shared on their official blog posts what changes they are planning to make in the future. In their official blog, Innersloth mentioned that they have plans to completely update the art style with cleaner lines and an easier animation process.

They also mentioned that they are planning to increase the lobby size to 15 players in future updates and that they want to keep giving more regular and transparent updates to the players. Here are the patch notes for Among Us Airship update. As you can see in the embedded tweet above, the image originally comes with the caption 'Me IRL' which translates to 'Me in real life.' How it's linked to the meme is a mystery, as the meme is (supposedly) from the future.

This free map update includes:

The 4th map, and the biggest one yet - The Airship

New tasks including jewel polishing, emptying the trash (wow fun), and more

The ability to pick the room you start in

All new areas to explore (or get murdered in)

Improved mobility with ladders and moving platforms

New free hats including a heart pin, angry eyebrows, unicorn head, rubber glove, and more!

Note: minimum system requirements for mobile will be iOS 13 and Android 6

Image Source: Still from Among Us