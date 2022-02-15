Total War Warhammer 3 preload: Release date for Steam, Xbox Game Pass & Microsoft Store

Total War Warhammer 3 is going to release soon and players around the world are wondering about its preload schedule. By preloading the game, players will be able to enjoy it immediately after its release, which can otherwise take a few hours depending upon the internet speed. For reference, the approximate file size of the game is around 120GB and hence, the preloading time is necessary.

Total War Warhammer 3 release date

Total War Warhammer 3 release date is set for February 17, 2022. The game will be released on various platforms for PC including Steam, Epic Games Store and the Microsoft Store. The game was announced back in 2021. While players will be able to pre-load the game before its launch, they will not be able to play the game as there is no early access given to players as a pre-order bonus. In India, Total War Warhammer 3 is priced at Rs. 3,399 on Steam. Minimum requirements of the game include Windows 7, Intel i3, 6GB of RAM, Nvidia GTX 900, DirectX version 11 and 120GB of available storage. Although, the recommended requirements include a high-end graphics card and Windows 10.

Total War Warhammer 3 preload

However, pre-ordering the game will allow players to preload it. Total War Warhammer 3 preload time will be offered on selected platforms including Microsoft Store, PC game Pass and Steam on February 15, 2022. Essentially, those who pre-order the game will get a two-day preloading margin. It is important to note that the game will not be available to preload via Epic Games Store. Find the preload time for Total War Warhammer 3 below.

15:00 GMT

16:00 CET

20:30 IST

23:00 CST

How to preload Total War Warhammer 3?

Windows Store

Open the Microsoft Store

Search for the name of the game in the search box given at the top of the display

Those who have pre-ordered the game will see an option to Install from Feb. 15

Steam