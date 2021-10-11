Twitch Payout Leaks: Here's Full List Of Earnings Of Shroud, XQc & Other Streamers

The Amazon-owned streaming platform, Twitch was recently hacked and a lot of sensitive data was released online. The data includes payouts of the top 100 highest-paid Twitch streamers. The data that has been leaked show incomes from August 2019 until October 2021. The list of Twitch Payouts has been released on Twitter by a user named @KnowS0mething. Check out this Tweet here-

The gross payouts of the top 100 highest-paid Twitch streamers from August 2019 until October 2021: pic.twitter.com/3Lj9pb2aBl — KnowSomething (@KnowS0mething) October 6, 2021

Twitch hack releases payout list for the platform's top 100 streamers

The data list that has been leaked on Twitter includes earnings only from the streamers’ subscriptions, bit donations, and advertisement revenue. It also means that these figures do not include any income from personal sponsorships, direct donations and even bonuses from signing a contract to stream exclusively on Twitch. Some of the top streamers like xQc, Summit1g, and Tfue managed to make millions using the platform. It is not shocking to see such figures as their income because the users can get an idea of how much they make based on the number of subscribers the platform’s top streamers have.

According to the data released by Twitch, the streamers’ pay for a subscription is 50 per cent of $5 ($2.50). But some top earners can negotiate with the platform for a larger percentage. Because of this recent Twitch hack, the company’s sensitive data like Twitch source code and an unreleased Steam competitor from Amazon Game Studios were also released online. The Verge also confirmed that a lot of the data that is currently out on the internet was released inside a 125 GB torrent file. The files were uploaded on the internet by a 4chan messaging board. Apart from this, here is a full list of data that was leaked during the recent Twitch server breach.

3 years worth of information about the creator payouts on Twitch has been released.

The entirety of twitch.tv, 'with commit history going back to its early beginnings.'

The leak also had the source code for the mobile, desktop, and video game console that can be used for the twitch clients.

The files also included a code related to proprietary SDKs and internal AWS services used by Twitch.

Data about an unreleased Steam competitor developed by Amazon Game Studios.

Important information about known Twitch properties like IGDB and CurseForge.

Twitch’s internal security tools were also leaked.

(Image: Unsplash)