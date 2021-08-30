Upcoming Games Releasing In September For PC, Xbox & PS: The Medium, Lost Judgment & More

September happens to be one of the most exciting months for the gamers because of the several game releases scheduled. Games like Chernobylite, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Ghostrunner, Melty Blood and more are slated to be launched in September. This has become one of the most trending topics amongst the community and the players are trying to find more about Upcoming Games Releasing in September. Here is a list of all the games releasing next month.

Upcoming Games Releasing in September

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: This is one of the most popular role-playing and fighting games that is considered as one of the best games of the Japnese Anime. The game was released back in 2020 but an updated version is supposed to be launched soon. The game received mixed reviews from the community but managed to sell over 2 million copies worldwide as of March 2020.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut: This is one of the most popular action games developed by Kojima Productions. The game has already been released but the developers recently announced the release of a new PlayStation 5 version, Death Stranding Director's Cut to be released on September 24, 2021. It is considered as one of the best games of 2021 and was nominated for several awards and managed to win plenty of them including Game of the Year.

The Medium: This is a psychological horror video game developed and published by Bloober Team. The game has already been released for Microsoft and Xbox Series X/S in January. But the PS5 version of the game is supposed to release in September. The game allows the users to play the game in third-person as Marianne, who has the ability to travel into the spirit realm.

More games releasing in September