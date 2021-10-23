Upcoming PS5 Games: Battlefield 2042, Jurassic World Evolution 2 And More

PlayStation 5 is one of the most popular gaming consoles ever built. While a part of the popularity comes from its unavailability, the console is highly capable when it comes to playing demanding video games. Many developers are already taking advantage of the powerful hardware in PS5, creating best-in-class video games with realistic graphics. In the coming months, a wide variety of games will be released on PlayStation 5, including exclusives and upgrades.

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy will be released on October 26, 2021. The adventure type game has a single beginning and an end. However, the decisions taken by the player (as in-game Star-Lord) will affect the progression of the gameplay. As seen in the movies, Star-Lord is the leader of a group of aliens that are the guardians. In the game, players will also be able to control other characters to some extent. Another game that will be launching on October 28, 2021, is Riders Republic by Ubisoft. In the game, up to 50 players will be able to play together in an arena with events and viewpoints and enjoy sports such as snowboarding, skiing, flying wingsuits and more.

Upcoming PS5 games for November 2021

The upcoming PS5 games for the month of November 2021 and beyond are some of the most awaited PS5 titles ever. For instance, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042 will come out on November 5 and November 19 respectively. While Call of Duty: Vanguard will take players into the era of WWII and include vintage weapons and battle techniques, Battlefield 2042 is set in the future with advanced weapons and techniques. Other titles releasing in the month of November are Jurassic World Evolution 2 on November 9, 2021, Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker on November 23 and Beyond a Steel Sky on November 30, 2021.

Other games that are yet to be confirmed include Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, Chorus, Dustborn, Vampire The MasqueradeL Blood Hunt. Games that are confirmed for early 2022 but do not have a release date yet include Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Forspoken, Rainbow Six Extraction, WWE Sk22, Marvel's Midnight Suns, Hogwarts Legacy, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Spider-Man 2.

Image: UNSPLASH