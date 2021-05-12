Valorant 2.09 Patch Notes Reveal A New Replication Mode, Viper Nerfs & More

Valorant is back with its latest update of 2.09 which sees some changes made to Viper and has also introduced a new Replication mode. However, the majority of content in this Valorant update was fixated on resolving bugs and game improvements in competitive and social fields. So, if you have been wondering about Valorant 2.09 patch notes, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Valorant 2.09 patch notes

Agent Updates

Viper Toxin (Passive) The instant decay inflicted when entering Viper’s smoke or crossing her wall, reduced 50 >>> 30



Map Updates

Breeze Blocked vision of the gaps above Mid-Wood Doors and A Metal Doors Smoothed player collision in various locations

Game System Updates Added tactical timeouts to Tournament Mode Custom Games 2 tactical timeouts can be called per game, per team. Tactical timeouts last 60 seconds. Tactical timeouts freeze all player movements for the duration of the timeout. For technical pauses, the standard Pause Match Timer option is still available. Improved the visual synchronization of bullet tracers and impact effects for Observers This should fix most cases where it looks like a player is killed before a bullet reaches them in our esports viewing experience. Adjusted color of placeable utility on the minimap to match team color for Observers Adjusted color of names in player loadout HUD to match team color Spaced the End Game Phase and Pause Match Timer options in Custom Games to prevent misclicks Improved feel on rope ascenders in high latency situations Minor performance optimizations to UI in matches



Bugs

Agents Added team colors for placed Agent abilities, for observers Fixed issue where Astra’s Nebula was slightly offset once fully formed Fixed bullet impacts on Sova’s Owl Drone wings appearing in the wrong locations Fixed issues across multiple Agents with incorrect damage icons for abilities showing up in the killfeed Fixed issue where Killjoy’s Nanoswarm audio would cut off if it was destroyed right after activation Fixed an issue where Skye’s Seekers did not show how many enemies were affected in the combat report Omen can no longer drop the Spike or weapons while casting From the Shadows Fixed an issue where Killjoy’s Alarmbot would display flashed visual effects while invisible

Game Systems Fixed an issue where weapons could be instantly reloaded after spamming orb pick ups Fixed an issue where sound was lowered by 5dB

Weapons Fixed 1P snow impacts that occurred rarely in gun fights

Breeze Map Fixed a number of exploits around the map Fixed an issue where players could sandwich themselves in between Sage’s wall and the Mechanical Doors on Breeze (or Ascent)

Competitive Fixed a bug that was causing a player’s leaderboard rank to not show up on their Act Rank badge Fixed a bug that was showing the ranked rating threshold on the leaderbaord for previous Acts Only the current Act should show a ranked rating threshold bar from now on.



