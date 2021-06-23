Last Updated:

Valorant 3.0 Patch Notes: See What's New In Valorant Episode 3

The Valorant 3.0 patch notes given below would be implied once Episode 3 Act 1 is launched on June 22, 2021, along with the new Valorant Battle Pass.

Shikhar Mehrotra
The new Valorant update is just about to launch and Valorant Episode 3 patch notes are available on the official website. The Valorant 3.0 patch notes given below would be implied once Episode 3 Act 1 is launched, along with the new Valorant Battle Pass. There are a lot of updates and improvements in the game, as revealed by Riot Games. Valorant by Riot Games is one of the most popular first-person shooter games. Keep reading to know more about Valorant update and Valorant Episode 3 patch notes. 

Valorant 3.0 Patch Notes 

All Agents 

  • Signature abilities now only provide a minimum of one charge per round instead of accumulating a charge every round: For example, if you have a two charge signature ability and you end the round with one charge remaining, you will not gain an additional charge
  • Charges gained from cooldowns are now always temporary
  • Visibility returns faster during the fadeout period of all flashes

Astra

  • Nova Pulse (Q): Cooldown time increased 12 >>> 25
  • Gravity Well (C): Cooldown time increased 12 >>> 25

        Stars/Astral Form (X)

  • Stars are now inactive when placed during the buy phase
  • When the barriers drop, her Stars charge for 1.4 seconds before becoming active and usable.
  • On Attack, Astra can now see the Spike’s location in Astral form
  • This representation does not animate so it will not provide additional info on the status of the Spike.
  • Recall cooldown increased 8 >>> 15
  • Granted signature charges decreased 2 >>> 1
  • Star cost decreased 200 >>> 150

Breach

       Flashpoint (Q)

  • Total charges reduced 3 >>> 2
  • Cost increased 200 >>> 250
  • Projectile speed decreased 2500 >>> 2000

       Fault Line (E)

  • Full charge time decreased 1.5 >>>1 second
  • Width increased 600 >>> 750
  • Telegraph windup time decreased 1.3 >>>1
  • Concussion duration increased 3 >>> 3.5
  • Unequip time after firing decreased 1 >>> 7
  • Cooldown time increased 35 >>> 40

       After Shock (C)

  • Now explodes 3 times with each blast dealing 60 damage with no fall off, blasts are .6 seconds apart
  • Explosion radius increased 260 >>> 300
  • Unequip time after firing decreased 1.1 >>> 0.9 seconds
  • Cost increased 100 >>> 200

        Rolling Thunder (X)

  • Width of all explosions increased to 2300, which was the previous width of the final explosion

Brimstone 

        Incendiary (Q)

  • Cost increased 200 >>> 250

CYPHER

        Neural Theft (X)

  • Ultimate points required decreased 7 >>> 6

JETT

       Updraft (Q)

  • Cost increased 100 >>> 150

       Tailwind (E)

  • No longer breaks Cypher’s Trapwire

       Cloudburst (C)

  • Cost increased 100 >>> 200

       Bladestorm (X)

  • Ultimate points required increased 6 >>> 7

KILLJOY

        Alarmbot (Q)

  • Cooldown after pickup increased 7 >>> 20

       Turret (E)

  • Cooldown after pickup increased 10 >>> 20

OMEN

        Paranoia (Q)

  • Cost decreased 400 >>> 300

       Dark Cover (E)

  • Granted signature charges reduced 2 >>> 1
  • Omen now must buy his second smoke for 100
  • Cooldown time increased 35 >>> 40

       Shrouded Step (C)

  • Cost increased 100 >>> 150

PHOENIX

        Curveball (Q)

  • Cost increased 200 >>> 250

RAZE

       Model Update

  • Model has been updated with a polished pass

       Boombot (C)

  • Cost increased 200 >>> 400

       Showstopper (X)

  • Ultimate points required increased 7 >>> 8

REYNA

       Leer (C)

  • Cost increased 200 >>> 250

SAGE

       Slow Orb (Q)

  • Cost increased 100 >>> 200

       Barrier Orb (C)

  • Cost increased 300 >>> 400

       Resurrection (X)

  • Ultimate points required increased 7 >>> 8

SKYE 

       Trailblazer (Q)

  • Vision radius increased 1750 >>> 2250
  • Max concussion duration increased 3 >>> 4
  • Cost increased 200 >>> 250

       Guiding Light (E)

  • Charges reduced 3 >>> 2
  • Charges are now replenished on a 40-second cooldown
  • Skye no longer needs to re-equip to trigger her flash
  • Guiding Light’s projectile now goes around corners tighter when free-flying and is more responsive to guiding
  • Audio attenuation when cast reduced 3250 >>> 1250
  • Cost of charges increased 100 >>> 250

SOVA

       Shock Dart (Q)

  • Cost increased 100 >>> 150

        Recon Bolt (E)

  • Cooldown time increased 35 >>> 40

       Owl Drone (C)

  • Cost increased 300 >>> 400

       Hunter’s Fury (X)

  • Ultimate points required increased 7 >>> 8

VIPER

       Snakebite (C)

  • Duration reduced 8 >>> 6.5
  • Outer edges of Viper’s acid patch form faster to ensure it is lethal if an enemy sits in the entire duration
  • Cost increased 100 >>> 200
    • We’ve seen a massive resurgence in Viper’s popularity and power, especially at stalling opponents and preventing defuses. We hope to slightly reduce some of this stalling power.

YORU

        Blindside (Q)

  • Cost increased 200 >>> 250

        Gatecrash (E)

  • Cooldown time increased 35 >>> 40

ALL WEAPONS

  • Bullet tagging changed from 75% slow >>> 72.5% slow
    • “Tagging” is the slowing effect you feel when hit by bullets
  • Weapon Deadzones changed from 30% >>> 27.5%
    • “Deadzone” in VALORANT refers to the movement speed a player becomes inaccurate

ALL RIFLES

  • Walking inaccuracy changed from 1.3 >>> 2.0
  • Running unchanged at 5.0

ALL HEAVIES

  • Walking Inaccuracy changed from .5 >>> 2.4
  • Running unchanged at 6.0

ALL SMGS

  • Walking inaccuracy changed from .3 >>> 1.0
  • Running inaccuracy changed from 2.0 >>> 2.5

CLASSIC

  • Walking inaccuracy changed from .25 >>> .84
  • Running inaccuracy changed from 1.5 >>> 2.1

FRENZY

  • Price decreased 500 >>> 450
  • Walking inaccuracy changed from .25 >>> .8
  • Running inaccuracy changed from 1.0 >>> 2.0

GHOST

  • Walking inaccuracy changed from .25 >>> .92
  • Running Inaccuracy changed from 1.85 >>> 2.3

SHERIFF

  • Walking inaccuracy changed from .25 >>> 1.2
  • Running inaccuracy changed from 2.0 >>> 3.0

JUDGE

  • Price increased 1600 >>> 1850
  • Damage falloff at 10m changed from 13 per pellet >>> 10 per pellet
  • Damage falloff at 15m changed from 10 per pellet >>> 7 per pellet
    • We want the Judge to be a devastating, multi-fragging, close range option and believe it’s a bit more premium than we had previously given it credit for. It was also performing better than expected at range so we’re taking that down a notch.

BULLDOG

  • Hip-fire (full auto mode) firing rate increased from 9.15 RPS >>> 9.5 RPS
  • Price decreased 2100 >>> 2050
    • The bulldog was feeling just slightly underpowered in close/mid range situations where hip fire was the go-to. So we’re giving it a bit more of a firing rate to compete, and lowering the price to make it more enticing to buy.

SHORTY

  • Price decreased 200 >>> 150

STINGER

  • Price decreased 1100 >>> 950

BUCKY

  • Price decreased 900 >>> 850

MARSHAL

  • Price decreased 1000 >>> 950

ARES

  • Price decreased 1600 >>> 1550

OPERATOR

  • Price decreased from 5000 >>> 4700

GUARDIAN

  • Price decreased 2400 >>> 2250

COMPETITIVE UPDATES

Here are the primary player experience goals:

  • We want winning games to matter most—at all skill levels.
  • We want to improve individual performance evaluation because we believe it helps identify more fair and balanced matches.
  • We want you to see your rank as an accurate representation of your current skill level.
  • We want you to have fewer motivations for playing on different accounts and to get to your proper rank faster

Here is what the players can expect from the changes:

  • Reduced the possibility of feeling “hard stuck” on older accounts. If your skill improves, your rank should properly reflect that, regardless of account age.
  • Matchmaking accuracy will improve across all ranks, which should lead to a smoother ranked climb and reduce how hard you may swing up and down in rank
  • While winning games is still the most important factor, individual performance will also be accounted for to improve matchmaking at Immortal+
  • This should result in better matches at the highest levels.
  • Close games will have a smaller effect on rank rating gains and losses
  • Adjusted our Rank Rating curves, so climbing (or falling) should feel less volatile
  • Updated Rank distribution
  • Placements raised to Diamond 1

Performance updates

  • Improved clipping plane calculations using multithreading
  • Improved thread utilization across multiple cores for distributed tasks
  • Optimized camera calculations
  • Optimized ambient audio for each map
  • Fix for Character Ability HUD invalidation box
  • General optimizations for all ability animations

