Valorant 3.0 Patch Notes: See What's New In Valorant Episode 3

The new Valorant update is just about to launch and Valorant Episode 3 patch notes are available on the official website. The Valorant 3.0 patch notes given below would be implied once Episode 3 Act 1 is launched, along with the new Valorant Battle Pass. There are a lot of updates and improvements in the game, as revealed by Riot Games. Valorant by Riot Games is one of the most popular first-person shooter games. Keep reading to know more about Valorant update and Valorant Episode 3 patch notes.

Valorant 3.0 Patch Notes

All Agents

Signature abilities now only provide a minimum of one charge per round instead of accumulating a charge every round: For example, if you have a two charge signature ability and you end the round with one charge remaining, you will not gain an additional charge

Charges gained from cooldowns are now always temporary

Visibility returns faster during the fadeout period of all flashes

Astra

Nova Pulse (Q): Cooldown time increased 12 >>> 25

Gravity Well (C): Cooldown time increased 12 >>> 25

Stars/Astral Form (X)

Stars are now inactive when placed during the buy phase

When the barriers drop, her Stars charge for 1.4 seconds before becoming active and usable.

On Attack, Astra can now see the Spike’s location in Astral form

This representation does not animate so it will not provide additional info on the status of the Spike.

Recall cooldown increased 8 >>> 15

Granted signature charges decreased 2 >>> 1

Star cost decreased 200 >>> 150

Breach

Flashpoint (Q)

Total charges reduced 3 >>> 2

Cost increased 200 >>> 250

Projectile speed decreased 2500 >>> 2000

Fault Line (E)

Full charge time decreased 1.5 >>>1 second

Width increased 600 >>> 750

Telegraph windup time decreased 1.3 >>>1

Concussion duration increased 3 >>> 3.5

Unequip time after firing decreased 1 >>> 7

Cooldown time increased 35 >>> 40

After Shock (C)

Now explodes 3 times with each blast dealing 60 damage with no fall off, blasts are .6 seconds apart

Explosion radius increased 260 >>> 300

Unequip time after firing decreased 1.1 >>> 0.9 seconds

Cost increased 100 >>> 200

Rolling Thunder (X)

Width of all explosions increased to 2300, which was the previous width of the final explosion

Brimstone

Incendiary (Q)

Cost increased 200 >>> 250

CYPHER

Neural Theft (X)

Ultimate points required decreased 7 >>> 6

JETT

Updraft (Q)

Cost increased 100 >>> 150

Tailwind (E)

No longer breaks Cypher’s Trapwire

Cloudburst (C)

Cost increased 100 >>> 200

Bladestorm (X)

Ultimate points required increased 6 >>> 7

KILLJOY

Alarmbot (Q)

Cooldown after pickup increased 7 >>> 20

Turret (E)

Cooldown after pickup increased 10 >>> 20

OMEN

Paranoia (Q)

Cost decreased 400 >>> 300

Dark Cover (E)

Granted signature charges reduced 2 >>> 1

Omen now must buy his second smoke for 100

Cooldown time increased 35 >>> 40

Shrouded Step (C)

Cost increased 100 >>> 150

PHOENIX

Curveball (Q)

Cost increased 200 >>> 250

RAZE

Model Update

Model has been updated with a polished pass

Boombot (C)

Cost increased 200 >>> 400

Showstopper (X)

Ultimate points required increased 7 >>> 8

REYNA

Leer (C)

Cost increased 200 >>> 250

SAGE

Slow Orb (Q)

Cost increased 100 >>> 200

Barrier Orb (C)

Cost increased 300 >>> 400

Resurrection (X)

Ultimate points required increased 7 >>> 8

SKYE

Trailblazer (Q)

Vision radius increased 1750 >>> 2250

Max concussion duration increased 3 >>> 4

Cost increased 200 >>> 250

Guiding Light (E)

Charges reduced 3 >>> 2

Charges are now replenished on a 40-second cooldown

Skye no longer needs to re-equip to trigger her flash

Guiding Light’s projectile now goes around corners tighter when free-flying and is more responsive to guiding

Audio attenuation when cast reduced 3250 >>> 1250

Cost of charges increased 100 >>> 250

SOVA

Shock Dart (Q)

Cost increased 100 >>> 150

Recon Bolt (E)

Cooldown time increased 35 >>> 40

Owl Drone (C)

Cost increased 300 >>> 400

Hunter’s Fury (X)

Ultimate points required increased 7 >>> 8

VIPER

Snakebite (C)

Duration reduced 8 >>> 6.5

Outer edges of Viper’s acid patch form faster to ensure it is lethal if an enemy sits in the entire duration

Cost increased 100 >>> 200 We’ve seen a massive resurgence in Viper’s popularity and power, especially at stalling opponents and preventing defuses. We hope to slightly reduce some of this stalling power.



YORU

Blindside (Q)

Cost increased 200 >>> 250

Gatecrash (E)

Cooldown time increased 35 >>> 40

ALL WEAPONS

Bullet tagging changed from 75% slow >>> 72.5% slow “Tagging” is the slowing effect you feel when hit by bullets

Weapon Deadzones changed from 30% >>> 27.5% “Deadzone” in VALORANT refers to the movement speed a player becomes inaccurate



ALL RIFLES

Walking inaccuracy changed from 1.3 >>> 2.0

Running unchanged at 5.0

ALL HEAVIES

Walking Inaccuracy changed from .5 >>> 2.4

Running unchanged at 6.0

ALL SMGS

Walking inaccuracy changed from .3 >>> 1.0

Running inaccuracy changed from 2.0 >>> 2.5

CLASSIC

Walking inaccuracy changed from .25 >>> .84

Running inaccuracy changed from 1.5 >>> 2.1

FRENZY

Price decreased 500 >>> 450

Walking inaccuracy changed from .25 >>> .8

Running inaccuracy changed from 1.0 >>> 2.0

GHOST

Walking inaccuracy changed from .25 >>> .92

Running Inaccuracy changed from 1.85 >>> 2.3

SHERIFF

Walking inaccuracy changed from .25 >>> 1.2

Running inaccuracy changed from 2.0 >>> 3.0

JUDGE

Price increased 1600 >>> 1850

Damage falloff at 10m changed from 13 per pellet >>> 10 per pellet

Damage falloff at 15m changed from 10 per pellet >>> 7 per pellet We want the Judge to be a devastating, multi-fragging, close range option and believe it’s a bit more premium than we had previously given it credit for. It was also performing better than expected at range so we’re taking that down a notch.



BULLDOG

Hip-fire (full auto mode) firing rate increased from 9.15 RPS >>> 9.5 RPS

Price decreased 2100 >>> 2050 The bulldog was feeling just slightly underpowered in close/mid range situations where hip fire was the go-to. So we’re giving it a bit more of a firing rate to compete, and lowering the price to make it more enticing to buy.



SHORTY

Price decreased 200 >>> 150

STINGER

Price decreased 1100 >>> 950

BUCKY

Price decreased 900 >>> 850

MARSHAL

Price decreased 1000 >>> 950

ARES

Price decreased 1600 >>> 1550

OPERATOR

Price decreased from 5000 >>> 4700

GUARDIAN

Price decreased 2400 >>> 2250

COMPETITIVE UPDATES

Here are the primary player experience goals:

We want winning games to matter most—at all skill levels.

We want to improve individual performance evaluation because we believe it helps identify more fair and balanced matches.

We want you to see your rank as an accurate representation of your current skill level.

We want you to have fewer motivations for playing on different accounts and to get to your proper rank faster

Here is what the players can expect from the changes:

Reduced the possibility of feeling “hard stuck” on older accounts. If your skill improves, your rank should properly reflect that, regardless of account age.

Matchmaking accuracy will improve across all ranks, which should lead to a smoother ranked climb and reduce how hard you may swing up and down in rank

While winning games is still the most important factor, individual performance will also be accounted for to improve matchmaking at Immortal+

This should result in better matches at the highest levels.

Close games will have a smaller effect on rank rating gains and losses

Adjusted our Rank Rating curves, so climbing (or falling) should feel less volatile

Updated Rank distribution

Placements raised to Diamond 1

Performance updates

Improved clipping plane calculations using multithreading

Improved thread utilization across multiple cores for distributed tasks

Optimized camera calculations

Optimized ambient audio for each map

Fix for Character Ability HUD invalidation box

General optimizations for all ability animations

IMAGE: VALORANT WEBSITE