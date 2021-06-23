Valorant 3.0 Patch Notes: See What's New In Valorant Episode 3

The new Valorant update is just about to launch and Valorant Episode 3 patch notes are available on the official website. The Valorant 3.0 patch notes given below would be implied once Episode 3 Act 1 is launched, along with the new Valorant Battle Pass. There are a lot of updates and improvements in the game, as revealed by Riot Games. Valorant by Riot Games is one of the most popular first-person shooter games. Keep reading to know more about Valorant update and Valorant Episode 3 patch notes.
Valorant 3.0 Patch Notes
All Agents
- Signature abilities now only provide a minimum of one charge per round instead of accumulating a charge every round: For example, if you have a two charge signature ability and you end the round with one charge remaining, you will not gain an additional charge
- Charges gained from cooldowns are now always temporary
- Visibility returns faster during the fadeout period of all flashes
Astra
- Nova Pulse (Q): Cooldown time increased 12 >>> 25
- Gravity Well (C): Cooldown time increased 12 >>> 25
Stars/Astral Form (X)
- Stars are now inactive when placed during the buy phase
- When the barriers drop, her Stars charge for 1.4 seconds before becoming active and usable.
- On Attack, Astra can now see the Spike’s location in Astral form
- This representation does not animate so it will not provide additional info on the status of the Spike.
- Recall cooldown increased 8 >>> 15
- Granted signature charges decreased 2 >>> 1
- Star cost decreased 200 >>> 150
Breach
Flashpoint (Q)
- Total charges reduced 3 >>> 2
- Cost increased 200 >>> 250
- Projectile speed decreased 2500 >>> 2000
Fault Line (E)
- Full charge time decreased 1.5 >>>1 second
- Width increased 600 >>> 750
- Telegraph windup time decreased 1.3 >>>1
- Concussion duration increased 3 >>> 3.5
- Unequip time after firing decreased 1 >>> 7
- Cooldown time increased 35 >>> 40
After Shock (C)
- Now explodes 3 times with each blast dealing 60 damage with no fall off, blasts are .6 seconds apart
- Explosion radius increased 260 >>> 300
- Unequip time after firing decreased 1.1 >>> 0.9 seconds
- Cost increased 100 >>> 200
Rolling Thunder (X)
- Width of all explosions increased to 2300, which was the previous width of the final explosion
Brimstone
Incendiary (Q)
- Cost increased 200 >>> 250
CYPHER
Neural Theft (X)
- Ultimate points required decreased 7 >>> 6
JETT
Updraft (Q)
- Cost increased 100 >>> 150
Tailwind (E)
- No longer breaks Cypher’s Trapwire
Cloudburst (C)
- Cost increased 100 >>> 200
Bladestorm (X)
- Ultimate points required increased 6 >>> 7
KILLJOY
Alarmbot (Q)
- Cooldown after pickup increased 7 >>> 20
Turret (E)
- Cooldown after pickup increased 10 >>> 20
OMEN
Paranoia (Q)
- Cost decreased 400 >>> 300
Dark Cover (E)
- Granted signature charges reduced 2 >>> 1
- Omen now must buy his second smoke for 100
- Cooldown time increased 35 >>> 40
Shrouded Step (C)
- Cost increased 100 >>> 150
PHOENIX
Curveball (Q)
- Cost increased 200 >>> 250
RAZE
Model Update
- Model has been updated with a polished pass
Boombot (C)
- Cost increased 200 >>> 400
Showstopper (X)
- Ultimate points required increased 7 >>> 8
REYNA
Leer (C)
- Cost increased 200 >>> 250
SAGE
Slow Orb (Q)
- Cost increased 100 >>> 200
Barrier Orb (C)
- Cost increased 300 >>> 400
Resurrection (X)
- Ultimate points required increased 7 >>> 8
SKYE
Trailblazer (Q)
- Vision radius increased 1750 >>> 2250
- Max concussion duration increased 3 >>> 4
- Cost increased 200 >>> 250
Guiding Light (E)
- Charges reduced 3 >>> 2
- Charges are now replenished on a 40-second cooldown
- Skye no longer needs to re-equip to trigger her flash
- Guiding Light’s projectile now goes around corners tighter when free-flying and is more responsive to guiding
- Audio attenuation when cast reduced 3250 >>> 1250
- Cost of charges increased 100 >>> 250
SOVA
Shock Dart (Q)
- Cost increased 100 >>> 150
Recon Bolt (E)
- Cooldown time increased 35 >>> 40
Owl Drone (C)
- Cost increased 300 >>> 400
Hunter’s Fury (X)
- Ultimate points required increased 7 >>> 8
VIPER
Snakebite (C)
- Duration reduced 8 >>> 6.5
- Outer edges of Viper’s acid patch form faster to ensure it is lethal if an enemy sits in the entire duration
- Cost increased 100 >>> 200
- We’ve seen a massive resurgence in Viper’s popularity and power, especially at stalling opponents and preventing defuses. We hope to slightly reduce some of this stalling power.
YORU
Blindside (Q)
- Cost increased 200 >>> 250
Gatecrash (E)
- Cooldown time increased 35 >>> 40
ALL WEAPONS
- Bullet tagging changed from 75% slow >>> 72.5% slow
- “Tagging” is the slowing effect you feel when hit by bullets
- Weapon Deadzones changed from 30% >>> 27.5%
- “Deadzone” in VALORANT refers to the movement speed a player becomes inaccurate
ALL RIFLES
- Walking inaccuracy changed from 1.3 >>> 2.0
- Running unchanged at 5.0
ALL HEAVIES
- Walking Inaccuracy changed from .5 >>> 2.4
- Running unchanged at 6.0
ALL SMGS
- Walking inaccuracy changed from .3 >>> 1.0
- Running inaccuracy changed from 2.0 >>> 2.5
CLASSIC
- Walking inaccuracy changed from .25 >>> .84
- Running inaccuracy changed from 1.5 >>> 2.1
FRENZY
- Price decreased 500 >>> 450
- Walking inaccuracy changed from .25 >>> .8
- Running inaccuracy changed from 1.0 >>> 2.0
GHOST
- Walking inaccuracy changed from .25 >>> .92
- Running Inaccuracy changed from 1.85 >>> 2.3
SHERIFF
- Walking inaccuracy changed from .25 >>> 1.2
- Running inaccuracy changed from 2.0 >>> 3.0
JUDGE
- Price increased 1600 >>> 1850
- Damage falloff at 10m changed from 13 per pellet >>> 10 per pellet
- Damage falloff at 15m changed from 10 per pellet >>> 7 per pellet
- We want the Judge to be a devastating, multi-fragging, close range option and believe it’s a bit more premium than we had previously given it credit for. It was also performing better than expected at range so we’re taking that down a notch.
BULLDOG
- Hip-fire (full auto mode) firing rate increased from 9.15 RPS >>> 9.5 RPS
- Price decreased 2100 >>> 2050
- The bulldog was feeling just slightly underpowered in close/mid range situations where hip fire was the go-to. So we’re giving it a bit more of a firing rate to compete, and lowering the price to make it more enticing to buy.
SHORTY
- Price decreased 200 >>> 150
STINGER
- Price decreased 1100 >>> 950
BUCKY
- Price decreased 900 >>> 850
MARSHAL
- Price decreased 1000 >>> 950
ARES
- Price decreased 1600 >>> 1550
OPERATOR
- Price decreased from 5000 >>> 4700
GUARDIAN
- Price decreased 2400 >>> 2250
COMPETITIVE UPDATES
Here are the primary player experience goals:
- We want winning games to matter most—at all skill levels.
- We want to improve individual performance evaluation because we believe it helps identify more fair and balanced matches.
- We want you to see your rank as an accurate representation of your current skill level.
- We want you to have fewer motivations for playing on different accounts and to get to your proper rank faster
Here is what the players can expect from the changes:
- Reduced the possibility of feeling “hard stuck” on older accounts. If your skill improves, your rank should properly reflect that, regardless of account age.
- Matchmaking accuracy will improve across all ranks, which should lead to a smoother ranked climb and reduce how hard you may swing up and down in rank
- While winning games is still the most important factor, individual performance will also be accounted for to improve matchmaking at Immortal+
- This should result in better matches at the highest levels.
- Close games will have a smaller effect on rank rating gains and losses
- Adjusted our Rank Rating curves, so climbing (or falling) should feel less volatile
- Updated Rank distribution
- Placements raised to Diamond 1
Performance updates
- Improved clipping plane calculations using multithreading
- Improved thread utilization across multiple cores for distributed tasks
- Optimized camera calculations
- Optimized ambient audio for each map
- Fix for Character Ability HUD invalidation box
- General optimizations for all ability animations
IMAGE: VALORANT WEBSITE