Valorant 3.01 Patch Notes: Check Valorant New Patch Notes, Release Date, And Time Here

Varlorant will receive a new patch update on July 7, 2021. The update is titled Patch 3.01 and will be the first since Valorant's Episode 3 launch. Through a tweet from their official account, Valorant has revealed that the patch will be launched on usual patch times based on regions. Keep reading further to know more about Valorant 3.01 patch notes and other Valorant new patch notes.

Valorant 3.01 Patch Notes

Since Valorant 3.01 patch is yet to launch today, the Valorant new patch notes are not available while compiling this report. However, the story will be upgraded with Valorant patch notes today post launch. This is going to be the first update since Episode 3 began, expect minor changes and improvements in the gameplay which might fix any bugs or other issues. There are no confirmed announcements of any new item coming to the game, except the rumours about Yoru buffs.

Patch 3.01 goes out tomorrow 👀. Expect the usual patch times based on your region. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) July 6, 2021

Valorant New Patch Release Time July 7, 2021

PST 08:00 AM

EST 11:00 AM

GMT 04:00 PM

IST 09:30 PM

JST 01:00 AM

Valorant 3.0 Patch Notes

Signature abilities now only provide a minimum of one charge per round instead of accumulating a charge every round: For example, if you have a two charge signature ability and you end the round with one charge remaining, you will not gain an additional charge

Charges gained from cooldowns are now always temporary

Visibility returns faster during the fadeout period of all flashes

Reduced the possibility of feeling “hard stuck” on older accounts. If your skill improves, your rank should properly reflect that, regardless of account age.

Matchmaking accuracy will improve across all ranks, which should lead to a smoother ranked climb and reduce how hard you may swing up and down in rank

While winning games is still the most important factor, individual performance will also be accounted for to improve matchmaking at Immortal+

This should result in better matches at the highest levels.

Close games will have a smaller effect on rank rating gains and losses

Adjusted our Rank Rating curves, so climbing (or falling) should feel less volatile

Updated Rank distribution

Placements raised to Diamond 1

