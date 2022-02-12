Valorant Down: When Will Valorant Servers Be Back Up? Check Out What Happened

Valorant on Saturday morning suffered an outage causing players to rush online to raise complaints. Valorant is essentially one of the biggest first-person tactical shooter games from Riot. The hero shooter game has seen rapid growth recently and it continues to grow bigger by the day. The game was down for a few hours causing outrage from the fans online.

Several fans of the game took to their social media handle including, Twitter to contact Riot Games, the makers of Valorant. Several players were outraged on the internet as the game’s servers went down. A few even noted that this wasn’t the first time, the game was facing a server issue in the recent past. The outage began at around 4:00 AM on Saturday as noted by Downdetector. 'Valorant down' quickly trended on Twitter.

When will Valorant servers be back up?

Following the outage, the game’s makers addressed the issue and asked the players to stay calm until its resolved. Taking to the game’s Twitter handle, the makers wrote, “We're aware and working to fix a disruption to all VALORANT services. Hang on, as it's going to be the equivalent of a hard reset as we try to recover.” About three hours later, the company put up another tweet claiming that the issues were resolved.

We're back! You can now return to your regularly scheduled matches. https://t.co/pGjbWZKrVK — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) February 12, 2022

“We're back! You can now return to your regularly scheduled matches”, the game’s Twitter handle said. However, players across the world weren’t happy with the outage. Many took to the comments section of the post to make comparisons of the game with other first-person tactical shooter games with better server systems. The players are now waiting for the company to announce yet another Valorant maintenance schedule to resolve any pending issues.

Valorant mobile release date

As far as the Valorant Mobile release date is concerned, Riot Games has not revealed an official date yet. However, according to data miners and rumours on the internet, Valorant Mobile is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2022. It was back in June 2020, that Riot Games first announced the development of Valorant Mobile. With popular games such as Pubg and COD in the market, Valorant will face a lot of competition on Android and iOS platforms.

The gameplay is likely to be similar to Valorant for PC. Other mobile games that are based on games for PC are also developed on similar control schematics. For instance, Pubg: Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile resemble their PC versions. In Valorant's Mobile version, each player will play as an agent with special powers to attack or defend. As of now, there are a total of 15 agents in the game. Riot Games might offer new maps and agents while launching their popular game for Android and iOS.

Image: @PlayVALORANT_Twitter