Valorant Duality Player Card: How To Redeem Codes In Valorant?

One of the best first-person shooter games developed by Riot is Valorant. Players love the different battle arenas and weapons in the game. The characters, called agents in the game have special powers and abilities, making the game more special. Recently, Valorant released the new duality lore featuring Viper, Phoenix and KIlljoy, alongside the new duality player card. It establishes the idea of both squads having the same characters.

How to get the Duality Player Card?

The Duality Player Card is up for grabs on May 31 and June 1, as is said in the tweet attached above. It is an exclusive collectable item, and once the 48 hours window is closed, there is no information whether it will be available again or not. That is why everyone is rushing on to the official portal for availing their Duality Player Card. Redeeming the Valoratn Duality Player card is quite easy, and can be done following the simple steps given below.

Open redeem.playvalorant.com

Login into the Riot account

Use the Valorant redeem code ‘YTILAUD’ to unlock and acquire the Duality Player Card

The new Duality lore gives a hint about an in-game alternate dimension, enabling players to have the same character. Coming during the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Two Reykjavik Grand Finals, the Duality lore took fans by surprise. However, there is very little that is currently known about the Valorant universe, and players around the world have a lot of questions about the latest trailer. Read further to know how to redeem Valorant Codes.

How to redeem codes in Valorant?

How to redeem codes in Valorant is a hot question among players and fans. Primarily, players redeem Valorant code for two reasons - for cashing in a gift card, or for redeeming a giveaway code, such as Duality Code. However, for doing either of these, a different procedure needs to be followed. For redeeming the duality code (one of the other Valorant codes), follow the steps that have been given above. For other Valorant codes, follow the given steps.

Log in to the game

Next to Store Lab, there is a Valorant icon. Select it.

On the screen, chose 'Prepaid Cards and Codes'

A pop-up dialogue box would appear

Enter the code in the box and click on 'Submit'

Rewards would reflect in the account.

