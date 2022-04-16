Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 To Come Out Soon; Here's About Battle Pass, Release Date And More

The upcoming season of Valorant, Episode 4 Act 3 is coming out in the following days. Along with the new season of the game, players are expecting new content in the game including battle pass, new skins, in-game events and more. Although not much is known at the moment, at least players can know about the launch date of the upcoming season of Valorant.

The Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 battle pass is scheduled to release on April 26, 2022. It is the same time as the next Act is supposed to launch. The known Valorant leaker and data miner @ValorLeaks mentions via Twitter that the battle pass will come with "some pearlescent, cybernetic, and tactically-themed skins plus plenty of other eye-catching cosmetics ready to be earned."

From what it looks like, the game will release a lot of new skins and other content in the upcoming update. In the coming days, more information about the event and quests should surface on the internet, which will be accompanied by the new battle pass. Online multiplayer games have several rewards linked to the battle pass and so will Valorant.

Leaked images show the loading screen and controls of Valorant Mobile

Known Valorant data miner and tipster @DannyINTEL has been sharing a lot of images that reveal details regarding the forthcoming mobile game. On April 7, 2022, the sister shared a screengrab of the game saying that it is being tested in China. The n-screen language of text also confirms the region. On the same day, Danny shared more images of Valorant Mobile, including a screengrab that reveals most of the control schematics for the game.

At the first glance, the controls may look familiar to players who have spent some time on other battle royale games like Battleground Mobile India or Call of Duty: Mobile. The buttons that control crouching and jumping are located on the right side of the display, along with a firing button. Details about the weapon in hand and the number of bullets are situated at the centre of the display. On the left, there is a movement stick and firing button.