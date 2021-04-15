Valorant New Map: Will Breeze Be The Next Valorant Map In The Upcoming ACT?

Quick links:
Image Source: Riot Games
Due to the end of the current ACT, it was expected that a new map will be released for VALORANT. Since the release of VALORANT, this has been the strategy. Essentially, one new Agent will appear every two months or once every Act, with three in each Chapter. Then there will be a new map once every Chapter. Continue reading the article to know more about the upcoming Valorant Breeze map.
Breeze appears to be the next VALORANT Map to be released by Riot Games. There is no news on the release date or the official name for this new upcoming map in Valorant but it is expected to come with the start of the new ACT.
"Visit Breeze" (Map Teaser) | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/ftBABERIKs— Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) April 13, 2021
Although the name hasn't been verified by Riot Games, Twitter user 'cynprel' found that the name 'Breeze' was crossed out next to the agent's roots in the Night Market. Yoru's Night Market teaser, in which the word "Split" was crossed out, is similar.
As of now, there is no more news available about this map but there are other leaks that have been released by dataminers. One of them is the upcoming skin collection known as - The ‘Silvanus' skin kit from Valorant features a dark and lighter blue finish with a tiny house with two lit windows. The house appears to be located inside a woodland.
New Bundle: Silvanus | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/VaNAdmsX9e— Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) April 13, 2021
The above mentioned Silvanus skin bundle will feature skins for the weapons listed below: