Valorant Oni Skins For Bucky, Phantom, Shorty And Guardian Leaked; Check Them Out

Riot Games' Valorant launched back on June 2, 2020, and managed to garner a lot of attention during its debut. The game took by storm on Twitch and broke the platform single-day hours watched category with 34 million hours watched by viewers. Now the game has been launched, developers Riot Games has continued to change it with additions like fresh game modes, new patches and much more. Now, various internet gaming leakers have come forward and revealed that Valorant is all set to receive an Oni Skin Set. Check it out below -

Valorant Oni Skin set

Leaked Oni Skin Set #VALORANT



~Oni Phantom

~Oni Shorty

~Oni Bucky

~Oni Guardian

~Oni Melee pic.twitter.com/6GUcYck1ZZ — VALORANT Leaks & News (@VALORANTGames) July 22, 2020

The new set of Valorant Oni Skins has been added for guns like the Phantom, Guardian, Bucky and Shorty. The skin is available to purchase in-game, whenever in-store rotation. All the Oni skin sets are being sold at 1775 Valorant points or it can be bought as a part of the Oni bundle which will be reportedly priced at 7100 Valorant points. The Oni skin set will be upgradeable. There are different levels to unlock for players that upgrade the look of the skin. It will cost 15 Radianite points for gamers to unlock each level of the skin. Get a detailed look at the Oni skin set in Valorant below -

About Valorant

Valorant is the latest 5v5 tactical hero shooter game offered by Riot Games. The developer is best known for League Of Legends which is a Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game. Each match of the game can go up to 25 rounds, the first team to clock in 13 rounds emerges as the winner. In its advantage, Valorant is a free-to-play online game.

Though Valorant is only available on PC as of now, reports suggest that Riot Games is working to bring the bring to the console platform and is currently working on the prototype. The game features 11 different playable characters which are called agents. Each of them has three unique abilities and one ultimate skill. The abilities range from each agent and Riot Games reportedly plans to introduce six new agents each year. With timely updates and interesting gameplay, Valorant is evidently on its way to becoming a mainstream tactical shooter game.

