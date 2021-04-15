Valorant Patch 2.07: What Are The Changes Made To Astra, Raze And Viper?

Astra and Raze updates in the most recent Valorant update will impact the Spike plant/defuse window and predicting incoming attacks, respectively. Viper's changes are technically a bug fix rather than a balance, but they have an effect on the potential power of her recent Decay buff. Here's the complete list of changes and bug fixes in this latest Valorant patch of 2.07.

Valorant 2.07 Patch Notes and Raze Nerf

AGENT UPDATES ASTRA Gravity Well Now pulls Agents that are defusing the Spike If they are pulled out of defuse range, the defuse will be interrupted RAZE Audio cues added to indicate when she’s boosted in the air from Blast Pack Explosion and Showstopper launching VFX updated so they are less obscuring and clear out of the play space faster VIPER Fixed a bug when calculating if damage taken while decayed should be lethal for players with armor. Most noticeably, this was causing Marshal shots when the target was decayed 50 to reduce the enemy to 1 health instead of killing them.

QUALITY OF LIFE Improved feel of ping wheel selection tool; this should now feel more predictable to use Cypher Tripwires now display to Observers with associated team color

BUGS Fixed issue where spectators and observers could sometimes see incorrect aim vectors for scoped-in sniper rifles when switching between views. The incorrect view would settle to the correct position over about 1 second. The correct view now immediately shows.

AGENTS Yoru can no longer plant the Spike after using Gatecrash while his Dimensional Shift is active Fixed an unintended dome in the sky that Astra saw if she came out of Astral form while Omen is ulting Fixed a bug where placing Killjoy’s turret next to Sage’s Barrier Orb would sometimes break it Cypher can no longer place Spycam in Cyber Cage projectiles Fixed issue where Killjoy’s disbabled Alarmbots would chase far away targets that ran by them when it was re-enabled Fixed issue where Skye’s Guiding Light appeared to go underground when thrown directly down

COMPETITIVE Fixed various localization issues with the server selector and the promotion screen Fixed a bug that was causing the Match History filter to function incorrectly When viewing a friend’s Match History, it’s possible to get an error message as the result of viewing too many filters too quickly. This limit is in place to help with performance, but should only happen when viewing a friend’s career.

SOCIAL Fixed a bug where players would have to restart client to rid themselves of their competitive queue restriction after their restriction ended Fixed a bug where some players were not penalized for being AFK after a match ended during remakes Fixed a bug where players using a Russian keyboard were having issues with party push to talk Fixed a bug where players who swapped to Thai keyboard had their voice chat settings reset



Image Source: Riot Games