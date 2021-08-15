Valorant Patch 3.03 Focuses On Removing Bugs And Glitches From FPP Shooting Game

Valorant developers have managed to make their game almost flawless with their constant patches and updates released for the game. This is a great thing as some other games like Warzone have several bugs that get fixed after players start talking about it online. But Riot Games finds these bugs themselves and have now released a recent set of 3.03 patch notes released for the players. The players are curious to know about these changes and have been searching for it online. Here is all the information released by Riot Games with their Valorant Patch 3.03. Read more.

Valorant Patch 3.03

An important Viper bug fix, new crosshair settings, and network updates round out Patch Notes 3.03. We also have a note for our Yoru plans. Read it here: https://t.co/15UUojBdfp pic.twitter.com/OjPhtI7YYs — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) August 10, 2021

Major changes like fixing a Viper bug, adding the ability to save and switch between multiple crosshair profiles have been added with this latest Valorant update. The update is live and can be downloaded from the respective stores according to your device. It is one of the biggest updates released for Valorant. But the players were disappointed to hear that no changes have been made to Yoru in Valorant. Instead, developers have removed the minor bugs and errors like the Viper bug. Here is a list of all the major changes made to Valorant. Read.

Valorant 3.03 Patch Notes

Map Updates

Shoot through Radianite crates with appropriate weapons from all angles.

Updated ziplines now have the 'Use' key so you can detach at any point.

Social Updates

Added a system that enables us to automatically revert any AFK penalties applied to you in the event of unexpected server instability.

Competitive Updates

Auto balance button added for custom games with > 6 players based on players' MMR.

Network Updates

Improved the accuracy and responsiveness of the ping calculation.

Ping stats now show both the average and the max ping values.

Bug Fixes