Valorant Patch 3.03 Focuses On Removing Bugs And Glitches From FPP Shooting Game

Valorant Patch 3.03 has been released and the players are curious about these changes. Here is all the information about the new Valorant 3.03 update. Read.

Valorant

Valorant developers have managed to make their game almost flawless with their constant patches and updates released for the game. This is a great thing as some other games like Warzone have several bugs that get fixed after players start talking about it online. But Riot Games finds these bugs themselves and have now released a recent set of 3.03 patch notes released for the players. The players are curious to know about these changes and have been searching for it online. Here is all the information released by Riot Games with their Valorant Patch 3.03. Read more.

Valorant Patch 3.03

Major changes like fixing a Viper bug, adding the ability to save and switch between multiple crosshair profiles have been added with this latest Valorant update. The update is live and can be downloaded from the respective stores according to your device. It is one of the biggest updates released for Valorant. But the players were disappointed to hear that no changes have been made to Yoru in Valorant. Instead, developers have removed the minor bugs and errors like the Viper bug. Here is a list of all the major changes made to Valorant. Read. 

Valorant 3.03 Patch Notes

Map Updates 

  • Shoot through Radianite crates with appropriate weapons from all angles.
  • Updated ziplines now have the 'Use' key so you can detach at any point.

Social Updates

  • Added a system that enables us to automatically revert any AFK penalties applied to you in the event of unexpected server instability.

Competitive Updates

  • Auto balance button added for custom games with > 6 players based on players' MMR.

Network Updates

  • Improved the accuracy and responsiveness of the ping calculation.
  • Ping stats now show both the average and the max ping values.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where Killjoy’s turret was not affected by concussing.
  • Fixed Astra’s Gravity Well from pulling people while they were attached to ascenders.
  • Fixed a bug where Astra could activate Dissipate while attached to ascenders.
  • Fixed Boombot, Owl Drone, and Fake Out from destroying Sage’s Barrier Orb if placed in a way that overlapped a segment of the barrier wall.
  • Fixed a bug where Viper’s Pit started forming at the cursor placement point instead of around Viper.

