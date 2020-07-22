Valorant Patch Notes 1.04: Check Out Updates For Viper, Raze, Brimstone & Cypher

Valorant is quickly gaining the momentum of becoming a mainstream tactical shooter game and timely updates have kept the game under the radar for many gamers. Valorant's developer Riot Games recently released the 1.04 update which has predominantly focused on four Agents (characters) namely Viper, Raze, Brimstone and Cypher. Check out the detailed patch notes and Agent updates in Valorant below -

Viper updates

Image courtesy - Valorant official website

Viper's Pit

Max time outside of her ult before it collapses changed from five to 12 seconds.

Viper can hold the ability key to drop her ult early.

Enemies in Viper’s Pit have their minimap obscured and do not provide minimap detection to their allies.

Increased the brightness of the red enemy glow at the edge of Viper’s near-sight.

Decay

Enemy decay per second increased from 10 to 15 from all sources.

After exiting Viper’s smoke, enemy decay sustains for 2.5 seconds before starting to fade.

Fuel

Having both Poison Cloud and Toxic Screen active does not consume additional fuel beyond the cost of having one active.

Raze

Image courtesy - Valorant official website

Showstopper

Showstopper ultimate cost changed from six to seven ult points.

Brimstone

Image courtesy - Valorant official website

Orbital Strike ultimate cost changed from six to seven ult points.

Stim Beacon no longer Buffs enemies and no longer shows its effect radius to enemies.

Riot has increased the fidelity of Brimstone’s arms to match the overall quality of the game.

Cypher

Cyber Cage can now be picked up during the buy phase.

Patch Notes

Fixed requirement for Reyna to look at Soul Orbs to activate them and maintain her healing, behavior should match that of patch 1.02.

Fixed one-way Brimstone smokes when the player’s camera was around the top of the smoke.

Fixed Breach’s Aftershock not properly applying damage to all characters if multiple are hit by it.

Fixed jittering when reaching the max flight height of Sova’s drone.

Fixed Marshall bug where the weapon maintained accuracy while walking.

Fixed issues with some translucency effects being one frame behind (such as Jett’s dash, when used by the player).

Fixed ally highlights not showing up on some AMD GPUs when using MSAA, and some Intel GPUs.

Fixed a bug where loading screens did not cover the entire screen when playing in certain resolution/aspect ratio combinations.

Shortened the text on the photosensitivity warning screen.

Fixed a bug where the “equip” button would stay grayed out when purchasing a skin variant that is being previewed.

Fixed Brimstone smokes on Haven spawning offset of where intended.

Fixed a typo in Brimstone’s biography (thanks mooonlimes for the report).

