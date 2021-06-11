Valorant Pick Up Lines List: Here Are Some Of The Best Valorant Agent Pick Up Lines

Games are becoming a more significant part of a person’s daily lives more than ever now. Gaming culture has entered pop culture and all people can talk about is all the new games that are out now. Many games also use content from these games to create fun and entertaining videos for their followers. Valorant pick up lines are one of the things that have been trending nowadays. Many people are looking for the best Valorant Agent pick up line.

Valorant Pick Up Lines

Valorant has a plethora of characters and each character has its own set of personality traits and more. According to these traits and characteristics, many people have created pick up lines surrounding the various Valorant characters. These gamer pick up lines are seen in a lot of videos online where players just go up to random people and use these pick up lines to see if they work. Check out the list of the best Valorant pick up lines by Blut_Regnet on valorantvillage.com, players can choose what they find to be the best Valorant agent pick up line below:

Are you Cypher? Cause I'd give you my corpse.

Are you Sova? Cause I can't hide from your sight.

Are you Skye? Cause your beauty blinds me.

Are you Raze? Cause, like Flights, you move like a beast.

Are you Sage? Cause your personality heals me.

Are you Reyna? Cause you stole my heart.

Are you Pheonix? Cause you set my passion alight.

Are you Astra? Cause your beauty is like the stars... vast and endless.

Are you Breach? Cause your beauty and personality stun me.

Are you Jett? Cause you Gracefully fell into my heart.

Are you Brimstone? Cause you make my logic fog up and become useless.

Are you Viper? Cause your toxicity has me addicted.

Are you Yoru? Cause your beauty and personality have me outgunned and outplayed.

Are you Killjoy? Cause you can make me vulnerable anytime.

Are you Omen? Cause you TPed into my heart.

Valorant Give Back Bundle

Valorant has come up with a new and innovative way to involve the players and to give back to society. Their Give Back Bundle has few stages that the players need to participate in. The first stage is the voting stage, players will have to vote for which skins they desire from the 2nd to the 7th of June to come back to the game. The Valorant Vote Skin winners will be announced on the 16th of June. From the 22nd of June to the 8th of July players can purchase the bundle which was the highest voted. 50% of the proceedings from weapons skins purchase and 100% of the proceedings from accessories purchase will be going towards the Riot Games Social Impact Fund, in partnership with Impact Assets.

IMAGE: THEGAMEAWARDS TWITTER