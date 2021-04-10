Valorant Voice Chat Not Working? Learn How To Fix It In A Simple Guide

Valorant is essentially one of the biggest first-person tactical shooter games from Riot. The free-to-play hero shooter has seen rapid growth recently and it continues to grow bigger by the day. With an ever-increasing user base and a great interface, Valorant allows players to easily communicate using the Voice Chat feature. This feature is one of the most important aspects of the game because it increases teamwork, strategy, in short, it enhances the gameplay completely. Nevertheless, recently quite a lot of players have started reporting about Valorant Voice Chat not working issues. If you have been facing the same problem, then do not worry, here is how you can fix it.

Valorant Voice Chat not working: How to fix

Before you start using any fixes, it is quite necessary to be aware of one thing. Sometimes, we have not given permission to the game to use the mic and so our teammates are unable to hear us. So, you need to first go to the Settings in your PC and then click on Privacy. From there, you can easily find a Microphone and turn the toggle on. However, if your mic was already turned on or you are still not able to speak using the Valorant voice chat feature, then follow the steps below -

Reset your Valorant’s audio settings -

You need to check if your game’s audio settings are set up correctly or not because without that you would not be able to use the function properly. Here is how to fix it, take these steps -

At first, launch your game, and then you will be able to see a "Gear" icon at the top left corner of the screen. Just click on it.

Click on Settings.

Now, select Audio from the Voice Chat section.

Set the Output Device and Input Device as Default System Device.

If it’s still not working, you need to select the device you want to use.

Then set your Incoming Volume and Mic Volume level to at least 50%.

Also, do not forget to check if the Party Voice Chat and Team Voice Chat are turned ON or not.

Image ~ Riot Games Twitter