Valorant's Act 2 Update Adds Latest Battle Pass And GlitchPop Skin

Valorant Act 2 is all set to release later on August 4, 2020, along with the inclusion of new battle pass, skins and the 12th agent named Killjoy. Act 2 is set to launch soon but an exact time for the same has not been yet revealed. Typically, with big updates, it is expected for games to experience some kind of downtime, which can be the case with Valorant too. Usually, the maintenance of action games takes place during off-peak hours, thus players can expect the Act 2 kicked off right after they log in the next day on August 5, 2020, without experiencing any waiting time.

What changes does Act 2 bring?

The Act 2 patch is expected to bring a lot of changes to Valorant, the most exciting one of them being the addition of Killjoy. She will be the 12th agent to be added in the game, also the final member of the original cast of agents the game was supposed to launch with. Though the character has been introduced only some time back, it has garnered a lot of criticism for being overpowered. Killjoy has the ability of turret which allows her to damage enemies directly. Besides this, new GlitchPop skins have also been introduced in the game.

Image courtesy - SlitchPop skins reveal trailer/ YouTube

The GlitchPop skin pack has been named so after the glitchy holographic visual elements it poses. These skins are some of the flashiest offerings provided in Valorant 2. The GlitchPop skins are available for The Frenzy Pistol, The Judge Shotgun, The Odin LMG, The Bulldog Rifle and a melee weapon. The bundle of skins which includes a GlitchPop card, gun buddy and spray cost 8,700 VP which roughly translates to $90.

Valorant's Act 2 Battle Pass has been reportedly priced at 1,000 VP ($10). The battle pass comes with a bundle of gun buddies, sprays, player cards, titles, Radianite Points and skins. The package is similar to as presented with the Act 1 battle pass in Valorant. The developer Riot Games has reportedly done an extensive research to find out which items were preferred by players during the first battle pass to craft the second one.

