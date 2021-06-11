Valorant's Agent Nora: Know All About The Member Of Kingdom Company

Valorant is a cooperative first-person shooter in which players take on the role of one of numerous agents, each of whom is based on a different country or culture. Spike Rush, Escalation, Deathmatch, and Competitive are some of the game modes available. Act 3 is almost here and players are wondering about the new agent that will be released. Continue reading the article to know about the New Agent leak.

Valorant's Agent Nora

With each new act, Valorant has always added a new agent. The Valorant patch 2.08 did not include a new agent, which has left players perplexed because this has never happened before. An art of the new possible Valorant agent "Nora" has recently gotten a lot of attention on the internet. Along with this, the Valorant fan base has already been looking for any information on the next Agent 16.

Many players speculated that Agent Nora was the newest addition to the Valorant agent pool when she appeared recently. Anyone would think she's a fresh Valorant agent based on her appearance, but she isn't. Nora is a concept image done by Kai Chang, who shared it on ArtStation, where the community went crazy. Nora is described as a member of the KINGDOM company who is rational in her knowledge of the parallel reality. NOVA rises to join the fight to reclaim the radiant from another world.

Agent "Nora"



As a member of KINGDOM company, she is reasonable to know the truth about parallel world.



To take back the radiant from another earth, NOVA stand up to join the fight.



This is a sick Concept Art made by KAI CHANG



Although there are no new Valorant characters yet, Riot Games announced the Valorant Ignition player card to mark Episode 1 of Valorant, which will be added to everyone's inventory for free. On the first anniversary of Valorant, Night announces his return. There are new skin packages and battle passes in the game, as well as a market. This Ignition player card is now available with the introduction of Killjoy, Reyna, and Skye, as well as the new level Icebox.

For those of you who are wondering how to redeem codes in Valorant, you no longer need to. Riot Games will provide the Valorant Ignition card to all players. Owing to issues with the redemption website, which was down for several days due to excessive traffic, Riot Games has decided to add the cards directly to player inventories. Start Valorant and go to the main menu, then Collections to redeem the Valorant Ignition Card.

IMAGE: artstation website