Valorant's Latest Agent Killjoy's Details Accidentally Leaked By The Official Website

Players of Valorant have been eagerly waiting for the arrival of Killjoy's arrival in the tactical FPS game. The developers of Valorant have promised a new avatar every year to increase the existing catalogue of playable avatars for gamers. Earlier, a few leaks about the latest avatar by Valorant had done the rounds on the internet revealing the idea of what the character will be like when it finally arrives. Valorant's official website accidentally uploaded content around Killjoy and later deleted it.
Accessing the link now leads to an Error 404 page but leakers were quick to get the content out from the page which revealed the abilities of the avatar. Check it out below -
Killjoy, as revealed by the details posted on Riot Games' official website. The character comes with multiple deployable traits and abilities which sets him apart from the catalogue of other characters. Abilities like Alarmbot, Turret, Nanoswarm and Lockdown are under Killjoy's possession, as revealed by the website. Check out Killjoy's since-deleted official abilities description below -
A first look at all of Killjoy's abilities in #VALORANT has been leaked!— Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) July 28, 2020
- Alarmbot
- Turret
- Nanoswarm
- Lockdown (Ultimate)
