Valorant's Latest Agent Killjoy's Details Accidentally Leaked By The Official Website

Players of Valorant have been eagerly waiting for the arrival of Killjoy's arrival in the tactical FPS game. The developers of Valorant have promised a new avatar every year to increase the existing catalogue of playable avatars for gamers. Earlier, a few leaks about the latest avatar by Valorant had done the rounds on the internet revealing the idea of what the character will be like when it finally arrives. Valorant's official website accidentally uploaded content around Killjoy and later deleted it.

Accessing the link now leads to an Error 404 page but leakers were quick to get the content out from the page which revealed the abilities of the avatar. Check it out below -

Killjoy abilities revealed

Killjoy, as revealed by the details posted on Riot Games' official website. The character comes with multiple deployable traits and abilities which sets him apart from the catalogue of other characters. Abilities like Alarmbot, Turret, Nanoswarm and Lockdown are under Killjoy's possession, as revealed by the website. Check out Killjoy's since-deleted official abilities description below -

Ability 1 - Alarmbot

Equip and deploy a bot that hunts down enemies who dare to get in range. When my killer robot friend reaches its target, boom goes the idiot. Alarmbot not only deals damage, it temporarily leaves affected targets vulnerable to double damage from all sources. Hold equip if you want to recall your deployed bot.

Ability 2 â - Turret

Sometimes it's good to plant some roots. Deploy a turret that fires at enemies within its 180-degree cone. Hold equip to recall the deployed turret. With my turret, I can hold an area pretty well myself while the others cover the angles I can't.

Signature Ability â - Nanoswarm

Throw the grenade. When it lands, it goes quiet. Then, activate the Nanoswarm to deploy a damaging swarm of nanobots and catch the enemy crying.

Ultimate Ability â - Lockdown

You’ll have to adjust your timing for the windup, but once you get this device going, it detains all enemies caught in its radius for about 8 seconds.

Check out the video showcasing Killjoy's abilities below -

A first look at all of Killjoy's abilities in #VALORANT has been leaked!



- Alarmbot

- Turret

- Nanoswarm

- Lockdown (Ultimate)



— Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) July 28, 2020

