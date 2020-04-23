Digital Video Game Spending Reaches Record High Amid COVID-19 Lockdown: Report

With coronavirus lockdown in place in most parts of the world and people confined inside their homes, it seems that they are turning to digital games as an entertainment option than ever before. According to research by Super Data, spending on digital games has reached a record high of $10 billion in March, which is the highest monthly total ever. The report said that digital revenue was up 11% year-over-year from $9 billion in March 2019 to $10 billion in 2020.

According to the Super Data report, "Premium console and premium PC earnings jumped as lockdowns took effect. Premium console revenue rose 64% from February to March ($883M to $1.5B) and premium PC revenue rose 56% during the same period ($363M to $567M). These game types tend to be most popular in North America and Europe, where COVID-19 prevention measures expanded dramatically in March."

The report further stated that mobile gaming revenue has also gone up from the previous year by 15% and reached $5.7 billion in March. It said that Pokémon GO revenue rose to $111 million in March, which is up by 18% compared to the previous month. The publisher Niantic had made tweaks to the game to make it easier to play without physically moving. As far as console gaming is concerned, Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold more digital units in a single month than any console game in history, touching the 5 million mark.

Coronavirus lockdown

The coronavirus lockdown has been in effect in almost every country in the world in order to prevent the spread of the virus that has killed over 1,85,000 people so far. Countries have put restrictions on the free movement of people, banning travel of all sorts, shutting down schools, universities, and businesses urging people to stay at home and practice social distancing.

(Image Credit: AP)