Visiting Zero Point In Fortnite: Where To Find The Zero Point On The Map?

Fortnite Season 7 is on its way to release on the 8th of June and before that there are a number of challenges that the players have been going through. The Fortnite Zero Point was a significant part of the previous season, and it's making a comeback in Week 12 for one of the objectives. It is unknown what relationship the Zero Point will have with the forthcoming season, but gamers will find out shortly. So how to visit the zero point in Fortnite? Continue reading the article for a complete guide.

Visit Zero Point in Fortnite

The Fortnite Zero Point is a gigantic glowing ball surrounded in shards at the top of The Spire, which is located at the island's dead centre. Although it has been present for the entire season, it has only now begun to sparkle and come back to life. To see the Fortnite Zero Point, simply climb to the top of The Spire, where it has officially been designated as an official landmark. The quickest method to get to this peak is to fly there immediately from the Battle Bus at the start of a match.

An alternative also exists and can also be reached from the ground via one of the many zip lines or by sprinting up the spiraling route that around the tower. When you reach close to the top of The Spire and the landmark notification comes, you'll visit the Zero Point in Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 12 Challenges List:

Visit the Zero Point Completing this challenge will reward you with 24,000 XP

Craft three pistols Completing this challenge will reward you with 24,000 XP

Defeat a spire guardian Completing this challenge will reward you with 24,000 XP

Hunt three predators Completing this challenge will reward you with 24,000 XP

Tame boars outside of Colossal Crops Completing this challenge will reward you with 24,000 XP

Chicken Glide at Colossal Crops Completing this challenge will reward you with 24,000 XP

Raid an artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and from Coral Castle Completing this challenge will reward you with 24,000 XP

Legendary Challenge After you finish all the challenges you will be able to do a Legendary Challenge known as - spend Gold Bars



IMAGE: Epic Games