Walmart Gamer Drop Event: PS5 To Xbox Series X, Consoles You Can Buy On Event Day

Walmart is hosting its Gamer Drop event on coming Saturday, i.e. December 11, 2021. During the event, video game enthusiasts can purchase several latest titles and other gaming accessories at discounted pricing. With the official announcement of the event, Walmart heavily promoted the latest gaming consoles including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. However, the retailer has confirmed that consoles will not a part of the upcoming Gamer Drop event.

Since Walmart is one of the few retailers that has hosted quite a few PS5 restocks and sales in the past, it was expected to sell the latest gaming consoles during the Gamer Drop. As confirmed, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch OLED (the latest version) will not be available in Walmart stores on December 11, 2021. It comes as a disappointment for multiple customers who were looking forward to purchasing the latest gaming consoles.

Consoles will not be a part of the Walmart Gamer Drop event

Walmart is currently using the images of all these consoles in its promotional material for the event. The image attached below shows the PlayStation 5 on the right side and the Nintendo Switch on the centre in the bottom, and the Xbox Series X on the left. However, the note on the right reads "PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch OLED will not be available during this event. Xbox Series X can be purchased through Xbox All Access."

What is Xbox All Access?

For those catching up, Xbox All Access allows buyers to purchase an Xbox Gaming console, have access to Xbox Game Pass ultimate without paying an upfront cost. Xbox Series S - Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle is available at $24,99 for 24 months, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X are available at $24.99 and $34.99 per month for 24 months. The Xbox All Access is not an exclusive part of the Walmart Gamer Drop. It is a separate service that is also available at Walmart.

The stores that are a part of the Walmart Gamer drop event are reflecting an event time of 10:30 AM to 07:00 PM local time. During the event, various games such as Super Mario Bros U, NFL 22, FIFA 22 and NBA 2K22 will be available at discounts. Additionally, buyers can also find exclusive deals on gaming accessories of popular consoles such as the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.

Image: Walmart website