Warzone 1.34 Patch Notes: Here Is Changelog For Latest Warzone Update 1.34

Warzone is one of those games that FPS players can’t miss out on. The FPS players have been looking for a multiplayer game that brings a lot of players into one competition and Warzone provides them with just that. Warzone is an installment to the Call of Duty franchise but is unlike any other game they have released previously. Warzone is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer game that incorporates all the COD fun in a Battle Royale package.

Warzone also works towards updating their games to provide fresh new content to the players and to fix the bugs and issues that have been plaguing the game recently. The latest Warzone update is out now and the players want to check out the Warzone 1.34 Patch Notes.

Warzone 1.34 Patch Notes

The Warzone 1.34 update is live now and the players can install it onto their platforms. This Warzone Update is massive, and these are the sizes according to the platforms available:

PlayStation 5: 52.0 GB

PlayStation 4: 52.0 GB

Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 57.8 GB

Xbox One: 57.8 GB

PC: 52.4 GB

The latest Warzone Update 1.34 comes after the dawn of Season 2 in the game. This new update brings some nerfs, bug fixes, content updates, and a lot more for the players to check out. Check out the Warzone 1.34 patch notes below:

GENERAL

Fixed Dev Error 6634 for Xbox.

Fixed subtitles for Sims, Beck, and Garcia.

GAMEPLAY

Armor should now spawn consistently as ground loot across all matches.

The Tactical Map has been updated:

You can now double-click to place a Danger Ping.

When hovering over some pingable objects you’ll now sometimes get the name of the object, making it easier to see what you’re pointing at.

It should now be slightly easier to point at exactly what you want when items are very close to one another.

Changed “Delete Pings” text to “Remove My Pings”.

On Rebirth Island, an out of map exploit was fixed near Chemical Engineering.

In Plunder, Self Revive can now be dropped via the Quick Inventory menu.

With keyboard/mouse or any Bumper Ping control scheme, holding the Ping button down for a short time will let you clear all your placed pings at once.

WEAPONS

The Cold War AUG’s base recoil magnitude has been increased.

Cold War weapon unlocks now appear properly in the After Action Report.

ATTACHMENTS

The Suppressor muzzle now correctly displays muzzle flash concealment as a pro.

The Cavalry Lancer barrel now increases damage done to vehicles.

Smooth zoom/variable zoom scopes will now properly mount on vertical walls.

Fixed some ADS firing animation issues on scopes.

Fixed a bug where some Cold War barrels were not having their intended effects.

OPERATORS

Baker’s fourth Operator Mission Objective to eliminate 15 enemies using a weapon with an attached 2x magnified scope or greater now tracks properly.

Promo Image Source: Treyarch Twitter