Warzone & Cold War Season 5 Battle Pass Rewards & New Operators Announced; Check It Out

Call Of Duty Season 4 for Warzone and Black Ops Cold War is about to end soon and Activision has planned something special for the release of their Season 5. They have already released a lot of information like new Operators, new guns, new Among Us style mode, and five new multiplayer maps for their upcoming Season 5 Battle Pass. The players have been extremely curious to know what is being added with Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Battle Pass. Here is all the information about the new Season 5 Battle Pass rewards. Read more

Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Battle Pass Rewards

Recent announcements from the game’s developers have confirmed that the makers are going to release a new 100-Tier Battle Pass for its players. This Season 5 Battle Pass will be sold in-game for a fixed price of 1000 COD points. They have also released a trailer of the Season 5 Battle Pass on their Youtube channel that confirms new operator, Kitsune being launched into the game. Season 5 Battle Pass rewards will also include new Operator Skins for Woods and Baker, new Finishing Moves, Weapon Blueprints including gold and blue Great Emperor Assault Rifle Blueprint. Two new weapons will also be blocked as the player unlocks Tier 15 and Tier 31 in Season 5 Battle Pass. M2 Assault Rifle unlocks at Tier 15 and TEC-9 SMG unlocks at Tier 31.

More about Season 5 Battle Pass

Call Of Duty players who have bought the Season 5 Battle Pass will be eligible to unlock the World at War Mixtape and the ‘80s Hits 3 Mixtape at Tier 72 and 94 respectively. The Season 5 Battle Pass rewards will also allow the users to get 1300 COD points, 300 more than the Battle Pass costs by completing all the missions and Tiers. The players can also reach Tier 100 to get the new “Samurai” Kitsune skin in the game. Activision has fixed August 13th as the Season 5 Battle Pass release date. It means that that ongoing Season will be taken down by August 12 so keep 1000 COD points handy to buy this upcoming Battle Pass.