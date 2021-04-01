Warzone Bombardment Key: Check Out The New Warzone Killstreaks Here

COD Warzone is one of those games that FPS players can't pass up. The FPS players have been searching for a multiplayer game that brings a ton of players into one rivalry and Warzone furnishes them with simply that. Warzone is a portion to the Call of Duty establishment, but it stands out from all the other games that COD has released. Warzone is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer game that joins all the COD fun in a Battle Royale bundle.

The latest Warzone Update has added a bunch of new things to the game. One of the things that players have been curious about is the Warzone Bombardment Key.

Warzone Bombardment Key

Bombardment is one of the latest Killstreaks that have been added to the game along with other things in the latest Warzone Update. Players can guess by the name that this is one of the killstreaks with a devastating amount of power. There are two things to consider about this killstreak though, first is that the players need the Protocol Access Card to acquire this Killstreak, and the second is that players can only use this killstreak in an area that is occupied with Zombies.

Zombies have been added to maps of Warzone in the latest update and to keep a track of these unnatural beings, the players have also received Containment Monitor Stations. These Containment Monitor Stations also work as Buy Stations and the players can purchase killstreaks and other items from this area.

Players would still need to acquire the Protocol Access Card to use this powerful killstreak. Here’s how to get Bombardment Killstreak in Warzone:

First, the players should head towards the location that is occupied with Zombies.

Here they should start the Zombies mission, where they will receive a quota of zombies they need to eradicate.

After successfully eradicating the quota of Zombies, the players will obtain a ‘Yellow Key Card’.

They need to use the ‘Yellow Key Card’ to open the ‘Yellow Crate’ and they should find the Protocol Access Key Inside.

After acquiring the key, the players need to head to a Containment Monitor Station and use the key

This will allow the players to get the Bombardment Killstreak and use it as they deem necessary.

Foresight Warzone Killstreak

Foresight Warzone is also one of the new Killstreaks that have been added to the update. This killstreak allows the players to see how the circles will playout for the rest of the game. Players can purchase this Killstreak for $20,000 in the game. This clubbed with the Bombardment Killstreak can make the players an unstoppable force in Warzone.

Promo Image Source: Treyarch Twitter