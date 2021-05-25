Warzone Combat Bow Killstreak: Find Out How To Get Combat Bow In Warzone Here

The latest update in Warzone has arrived and the theme of this update is 80’s Action Heroes. This update pays tribute to two of the top action heroes of the 80s -- John Rambo from the Rambo Series and John Mclane from the Die Hard series. With this update, a number of new changes have arrived in the game too, such as new weapons, skins, killstreaks, and more. One of the latest Killstreaks that have been added to the game is Warzone Combat Bow. Players want to learn how to get combat bow in Warzone.

How to get Combat Bow in Warzone?

The Combat Bow is the latest Killstreak that has been added to Warzone. With this Warzone Combat Bow players can shoot lethal arrows that will wreak destruction on enemies and enemy vehicles. There is also an 80’s Action Heroes Challenge attached to this killstreak. There is no specific way to unlock the Combat Bow in Warzone. Additionally, there is no fixed location for the Warzone Combat Bow either.

In order to get the Combat Bow in Warzone, the players will have to embark on a journey. Getting the Combat Bow needs patience and a bit of luck. There are 10 Survival Camps that are located in Verdansk. All of these camps hold several chests and supply crates, the players will have to loot them, and if they are lucky, the players will end up getting a Combat Bow for themselves. Check out the locations for the Survival Camps in Warzone Below:

Between the Port and Prison

Promenade West

Boneyard

North of the Hospital

Northeast of the Stadium

Tv Station

North of Salt Mine

In Between of Military Base and Tv Station

North of the Summit

South of the Summit

Combat Bow Challenge

After acquiring the Combat Bow, the players can try and complete the 80s Action Heroes Challenge associated with it. To complete this challenge, the players need to get 3 kills with the Combat Bow. These 3 kills do not have to be in the same match, the player can try and get these kills across several matches. While looking for the Combat Bow in Warzone, the players can also try completing another 80s Action Heroes Challenge. In the Survival Camps, there are many Rambo POW Dog Tags. These Dog Tags have to be handed over at the new POI, CIA Outpost. Players can complete 2 challenges at once.

Warzone Update Latest

Fixed additional map locations in Verdansk that allowed players to reach out-of-bounds areas.

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Verdansk allowing players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed a bug causing the Exfil progress in the Power Grab LTM mode to reset upon completion.

Fixed a bug with the Royal & Kross 4x and Susat MultiZoom optics where they would not display glint when used on snipers.

Fixed a bug causing Ballistic Knife Camouflage progression to not track properly or at all.

Fixed a bug causing Contraband Contracts to not activate while Killstreak UI messages appeared on screen.

Fixed a bug equipping players with 4 weapons in the Power Grab LTM mode.

IMAGE: CHARLIEINTEL TWITTER