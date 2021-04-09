Warzone Containment Zone Level 2 And 3: Here's Meaning Of This Term

Warzone makers have constantly been updating and releasing new content for their game. Thus the players have been asking a number of questions about it. To help these players, we have managed to gather as much information as possible about their doubts right here. Read more to know about Warzone Containment Protocol level 2 and 3.

Warzone Containment Zone Level 2 and 3

The makers of Warzone have now introduced a new Containment zone concept for all their players and have now released it's Level 2 and 3. These basically mean that the containment level has reached Level 2 and 3 because of the increased zombie infection rate. A message is usually prompted on the screen of the player in the game which asks them to take shelter immediately. According to the recent post on COD's website, it has been confirmed that the BCH4 TV Station has been compromised and Verdansk Contamination levels have risen to 33%. Apart from this, we have also managed to gather videos and posts from the internet about Warzone Containment Protocol level 2 and Warzone Containment Protocol level 3.

More about Warzone

Call Of Duty Warzone is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. Apart from the battle royale wins, there are a number of other challenges and quests for the players to earn some extra points and money. The game has been created by Infinity Ward and Raven Software and has been published by Activision. It has been developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision and Garena for Android and iOS. This game was a total hit after it managed to earn around US$327 million with their 250 million downloads that were completed by June 2020.

Promo Image Source: Call Of Duty Twitter