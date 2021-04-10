Warzone Leaks Claims That 8 New Cars Are Coming To The Game; Find Details Here

Call of Duty Warzone is a free to play battle royale video game released on March 10, 2020, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows. The game is a part of 2019's Call of Duty Modern Warfare and 2020 Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. Warzone was developed by Infinity Ward and Raven Software. It was published by Activision. The game features three main modes namely Plunder, Resurgence, and Battle Royale. Warzone introduces a new in-game currency system which you will be able to use at Buy Stations in and around Verdansk. Loadout drops are a perfect example of where Cash can be traded for limited access to players' custom classes which were shared with Modern Warfare's standard modes prior to Season 6, but now they are unique to Warzone. You may also use Cash to purchase items such as killstreaks and gas masks. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete details of the Warzone leeks, new cars in Warzone and more.

The complete details of Warzone leaks

A trusted Warzone leaker has claimed that 8 new vehicles are coming to the Warzone battle royale in the future. This includes a powerful police car. It has become a common feature for developers to include new vehicles given the size of the maps in the battle royale. Generally, developers add new vehicles to enhance the mobility of the players. Since the vehicles have become an integral part of the Warzone, players are not only using it for mobility purposes. They are in themselves a powerful weapon to use against the enemies. Despite the integration of the Black Ops Cold War, the vehicles are still the same as the ones that launched with Modern Warfare. In the upcoming section, we are going to look at the new cars in Warzone.

New cars in Warzone

According to a leaker named ZestyLeaks, there are several powerful vehicles under development and soon will be introduced into the game in the future. Also, he has been dropping some valuable information about the potential changes to Verdansk and players are excited about this news. These vehicles include a van, an helicopter, a brand new police car, and a Fast Attack Vehicle with a mounted LMG. There are a total of 8 vehicles under development and additionally, there are vehicles listed with a codename, like Big Bird that obviously refers to a new helicopter rather than a plane.

ðŸš¨UPCOMING WARZONE VEHICLESðŸš¨



"Enter Big Bird" âœ…

"Enter Police Car" âœ…

"Enter Box Truck" âœ…

"Drive Medical Transport"âœ…

"Enter Pickup Truck"âœ…

"Enter Van"âœ…

"Enter Personel Transport"âœ…



These COULD be coming with the new map!



Like & RetweetðŸ‘€ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/535Jv9CQME — Zesty (@ZestyCODLeaks) April 7, 2021

Image source: ZestyLeaks Twitter