Warzone Mo Gulag Mo Problems: Know All About Mo Gulag Mo Problems Here

COD Warzone is the battle royale installment to the Call of Duty franchise. It is one of the most played battle royale games that are present in the gaming market at the moment. Warzone is not only an addition to the franchise but also helps Call of Duty with crossovers for their latest releases in the game. Aspects of MW 2 and Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War has been added to the map Warzone to create hype for their upcoming games. Many players are looking to learn more about Warzone Mo Gulag Mo Problems.

Warzone Mo Gulag Mo Problems

Many players have been asking about Mo Gulag Mo problems in Warzone. 'More Gulag' means 'More Problems'. It is actually a new playlist created by the developers of Warzone for the players. Many games take seasonal changes and special days and incorporate them in their games. This time around Warzone has incorporated an April Fools playlist that players can try out.

Players can try out the Mo Gulag Mo Problems playlist from Warzone now. It is a Battle Royale game mode and the players can enter it solo, in duos, in trios, or in quads. The catch of the game mode is that there is unlimited Gulag, players that die in the field are captured and are sent directly to the Gulag. Once in the Gulag, they will face off against another player, if they end up surviving this faceoff, the players are redeployed to the battlefield. Gulag is a prison-type area where the players enter into a one-on-one battle.

Warzone Invisible Skin

Warzone has a new skin that players can get through the Eloko Bundle. This skin is called the Forest Spirit Grinch Skin. The new skin is basically a massive disguise for the player that helps them camouflage with the surroundings, making them virtually invisible. The Forest Spirit Grinch Skin is basically a grass outfit surrounding the player's body making it an incredibly useful camouflage to take out long-range targets. The Warzone Eloko Bundle also provides players with a lot more items, check them out below:

Forest Spirit Grinch Skin

Crossbow Blueprint: Spellbound

MP7 Blueprint: Ring Hollow

Grinch Quip: I Release You

Emblem: In the Shadows

Calling Card: Ferocious

Spray: Scavenger

How to get Roze Skin in Warzone?

The Roze Skin in Warzone is an incredible addition to the player’s collection. This new skin is completely blacked which provides an amazing tactical advantage for the players in dim-lit areas. There are two ways a player could unlock Roze Skin in Warzone. To unlock Roze Skin in Warzone the players could either reach tier hundred in the season 4 battle pass or purchase the Roze Operator Bundle from the store through microtransactions. The Roze Operator Bundle is priced at 2,400 CP or COD Points

Promo Image Source: CallofDuty Twitter