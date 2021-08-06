Warzone Not Showing Friends Online; Here's How To Fix This Warzone Call Of Duty Error

Quick links:
IMAGE CREDIT: SHUTTERSTOCK
Warzone players have been facing an issue that has been hindering their gaming experience. This is a recurring issue that many players have faced throughout their Warzone gaming experience. Warzone not showing Friends Online is a recurring issue that many players have been annoyed about. Warzone not showing friends online can be solved by certain troubleshooting methods.
Many players have become tired of facing the same bug time and again. Many players load up the game, all set to wreak havoc in Verdaqnsk with their friends and realise that Warzone friends list is not working. This issue hampers the gaming experience for many players as they wish to experience the game with their squad. Warzone friends list not working error, completely removes all the existing friends from the player's list, making it impossible to squad up with them. Developers haven't been able to provide a reason for this persisting issue, many believe that this issue comes into play when a new update arrives. Another reason could be that the server gets overloaded by a massive influx of new and returning players. This persisting bug seems to resolve itself but is a time-consuming process.
Waiting for the Warzone no friends online to resolve itself is a time-consuming and painstaking process. Many players do not have the time to wait for the game to start working again. There are certain troubleshooting ways that players can try out to fix the Warzone friends offline issue. Check out how to fix friends list not showing in Warzone Call of Duty below: