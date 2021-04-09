Last Updated:

Warzone Nuke Event: Know All About The New Event, Easter Eggs And New Map Leak

Warzone Nuke event is just around the corner and many players have been waiting for it. Check out when is the event, Warzone new map Leak, and other details.

Written By
Sanchay Saksena
Source: Treyarch Twitter

Source: Treyarch Twitter


COD Warzone is the battle royale installment to the Call of Duty franchise. It is one of the most played battle royale games that are present in the gaming market at the moment. Warzone is not only an addition to the franchise but also helps Call of Duty with crossovers for their latest releases in the game. Aspects of MW 2 and Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War have been added to the map Warzone to create hype for their upcoming games. Players wish to learn more about Warzone Nuke Event.

Warzone Nuke Event

Warzone is all set to have its new nuke event as soon as possible. They have been generating a huge amount of hype by adding easter eggs for this event in the game. The Arrival of season 2 in Warzone also saw the arrival of Missile Silos in the game. Recently, the players have also witnessed parts of the maps exploding while in-game. This is supposed to be one of the easter eggs for the new event. Many players have been wondering about Warzone missiles flying and other strange occurrences, which all point towards the nuke event. Players believe that the Warzone Nuke Event will disintegrate Verdansk and make way for a whole new map.

When is the Warzone Nuke event and Warzone Nuke event time?

Numerous players have asked when is the Warzone Nuke event and what time will it begin. As of now, no official dates have been announced by the developers, but many believe the date to be 21/22 April as that marks the end of Season 2 in Warzone. The Warzone Nuke event time hasn’t been officially announced either.

READ | Call of Duty Warzone: New map changes and arrival of zombies confirmed

Warzone Missiles Flying and Warzone New Map Leak

Players have been reporting missiles flying and parts of the map destroying. These events are only occurring for certain players, but this is the war Warzone has decided to generate hype for their new event. Many players also believed that this is a bug and the nuke event started earlier for them.

READ | Warzone Venom Dart: How to unlock Venom Dart Blueprint in COD Warzone?

Warzone New Map leak is also here amongst all the commotion for the event. This isn’t a sure shot, but players believe that this event will be a nuclear bomb on Verdansk, and will destroy the old map and make way for a new one. Players aren’t sure if this move will be made during the arrival of Season 3 or Season 4. Check out the Warzone New Map Leak by ZestyCODLeaks on Twitter embedded below:

READ | Warzone Bombardment Key: Check out the new Warzone Killstreaks here

Promo Image Source: Treyarch Twitter

READ | Warzone 1.34 Patch Notes: Here is changelog for latest Warzone Update 1.34
READ | Warzone Mo Gulag Mo Problems: Know all about Mo Gulag Mo Problems here
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND