Warzone Patch Notes: Know Aboout Changes Made To Verdansk Resurgence Mode

Source: Raven Software Twitter
Wazone has been one of the most popular Battle Royale games that is played by millions of players from all corners of the world. The makers have certainly managed to hold in such a huge player base through the help of their constant updates that keep improving the game. They have recently released a new set of Warzone patch notes and the players are curious to know more about them. So here is some valuable information about the latest Warzone patch notes.
ðŸ› ï¸ A #Warzone update is going live now!— Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) April 28, 2021
Includes fixes for the Hunt for Adler event, map exploits, and various other issues.
The Season Three notes have been updated (see *April 28th - Update): https://t.co/IeZQAgkEqI pic.twitter.com/QCSu0XwNX5
The makers have certainly managed to bring in a number of changes to their game with the latest Warzone update. Some popular changes include tweaks to guns like CR-56 AMAX, FARA 83, and Bullfrog. This Warzone AMAX Nerf improvement can be expected to be released soon. This was confirmed by the latest Warzone Season 3 patch notes that were released on Raven Software’s official website. To help our viewers, we have listed all the posted Wrzone patch notes from their official website right here. Read more about Warzone patch notes.