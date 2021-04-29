Warzone Patch Notes: Know Aboout Changes Made To Verdansk Resurgence Mode

Wazone has been one of the most popular Battle Royale games that is played by millions of players from all corners of the world. The makers have certainly managed to hold in such a huge player base through the help of their constant updates that keep improving the game. They have recently released a new set of Warzone patch notes and the players are curious to know more about them. So here is some valuable information about the latest Warzone patch notes.

Warzone Patch notes

Includes fixes for the Hunt for Adler event, map exploits, and various other issues.



The Season Three notes have been updated (see *April 28th - Update): https://t.co/IeZQAgkEqI pic.twitter.com/QCSu0XwNX5 — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) April 28, 2021

The makers have certainly managed to bring in a number of changes to their game with the latest Warzone update. Some popular changes include tweaks to guns like CR-56 AMAX, FARA 83, and Bullfrog. This Warzone AMAX Nerf improvement can be expected to be released soon. This was confirmed by the latest Warzone Season 3 patch notes that were released on Raven Software’s official website. To help our viewers, we have listed all the posted Wrzone patch notes from their official website right here. Read more about Warzone patch notes.

General

The sizes of the first and second circles have been reduced for Verdansk Resurgence.

End-of-game open mic has been turned off for modes with infinite respawn mechanics. This was intended to take effect with the release of Season Three last week.

Bug Fixes

Hunt for Adler” Limited-Time Event

Fixed a bug with Challenge completion not tracking as intended.

Fixed a bug causing Intel to spawn outside of the playable map.

Fixed several map locations in Verdansk that allowed players to reach out-of-bounds areas.

Fixed a bug that would cause gas mask overlays to remain on screen indefinitely if a player exited the gas as their gas mask was fully depleted.

Fixed a bug where the epic loot M82 Semi-Auto Sniper was incorrectly labeled as thermal.

Fixed a bug where the Modern Warfare “Razorwire” Submachine Gun Charlie blueprint could appear in loot caches.

The R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow has had its reload audio restored.

Fixed a bug that disallowed players from exiting the plane in Battle Royale Practice mode.

The explosion in Verdansk’s vista no longer dances around when viewed from different angles. Thanks Geeky P.

What is coimg in the upcoming update?

A sneak peek at some upcoming changes...

Balance adjustments to the CR-56 AMAX, FARA 83, and Bullfrog.

Changes to ADS Firing Speed on Cold War attachments.

Promo Image Source: Raven Software Twitter