Warzone Players Can Try Out This New Swiss K31 Loadout: Know More About The Sniper Rifle

Warzone has been one of the most popular games released by Activision. The game has a number of different items, weapons and skills that have been a huge attraction point for the gamers. The makers have released a Warzone new gun, Swiss K31 loadout in the game and the players are curious to know more about it. To help them, here is all the information needed to know more about this Warzone new gun.

Swiss K31 Loadout

Choosing the best Warzone Swiss K31 loadout might not be an easy task. It requires choosing the perfect Muzzle, Barrel, Ammo and a number of other things to keep in mind. Choosing the best Swiss K31 loadout completely depends on the type of gameplay a player has. The users can certainly get more accuracy from a gun like this. The players can even add more shots without having to reload this gun. Things like these make a huge difference while you are in the Warzone competing with a total of 150 players online. But to help you guys out, here are some useful Swiss K31 loadouts that one can use in the game.

Swiss K31 Loadout 1

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 24.9” Tiger Team

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Stock: Raider Stock

Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Perk 1: E.O.D.

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Amped

Secondary: CR-56 AMAX

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Swiss K31 Loadout 2

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Optic: Royal & Kross 4x

Stock: Raider Pad

Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Swiss K31 Loadout 3

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 24.9” Combat Recon

Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Ammunition: 7 Rnd

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Apart from this, the Warzone players have also been searching about the 3 different Warzone vault keys in the game. All of them have some relation with the Nakatomi Plaza. But the main Warzone vault key that is going to be found in Nakatomi Plaza is the second one. The players need to enter the Nakatomi Plaza using the helicopter. Doing this will automatically kickstart an in-game mission. Keep in mind that the game has already installed multiple C4 explosives on the rooftop. The players need to disarm these explosives first. Do not waste your time on disarming all of these explosives, just be the one who will disarm the last one. Doing this will give you access to Warzone Vault Key card 2.

