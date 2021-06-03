Last Updated:

Warzone Players Can Try Out This New Swiss K31 Loadout: Know More About The Sniper Rifle

Warzone players have recently been trying to search about the Swiss K31 loadout. To help them, we have listed all the information about this sniper. Read more

Sahil Mirani
Warzone has been one of the most popular games released by Activision. The game has a number of different items, weapons and skills that have been a huge attraction point for the gamers. The makers have released a Warzone new gun, Swiss K31 loadout in the game and the players are curious to know more about it. To help them, here is all the information needed to know more about this Warzone new gun. 

Swiss K31 Loadout

Choosing the best Warzone Swiss K31 loadout might not be an easy task. It requires choosing the perfect Muzzle, Barrel, Ammo and a number of other things to keep in mind. Choosing the best Swiss K31 loadout completely depends on the type of gameplay a player has. The users can certainly get more accuracy from a gun like this. The players can even add more shots without having to reload this gun. Things like these make a huge difference while you are in the Warzone competing with a total of 150 players online. But to help you guys out, here are some useful Swiss K31 loadouts that one can use in the game. 

Swiss K31 Loadout 1

  • Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
  • Barrel: 24.9” Tiger Team
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Stock: Raider Stock 
  • Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap
  • Perk 1: E.O.D.
  • Perk 2: Overkill
  • Perk 3: Amped
  • Secondary: CR-56 AMAX
  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Swiss K31 Loadout 2

  • Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
  • Optic: Royal & Kross 4x
  • Stock: Raider Pad
  • Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip
  • Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Swiss K31 Loadout 3

  • Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
  • Barrel: 24.9” Combat Recon
  • Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip
  • Ammunition: 7 Rnd
  • Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Apart from this, the Warzone players have also been searching about the 3 different Warzone vault keys in the game. All of them have some relation with the Nakatomi Plaza. But the main Warzone vault key that is going to be found in Nakatomi Plaza is the second one. The players need to enter the Nakatomi Plaza using the helicopter. Doing this will automatically kickstart an in-game mission. Keep in mind that the game has already installed multiple C4 explosives on the rooftop. The players need to disarm these explosives first. Do not waste your time on disarming all of these explosives, just be the one who will disarm the last one.   Doing this will give you access to Warzone Vault Key card 2.

